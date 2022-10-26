VEJA x Amélie Pichard V-Knit

VEJA x Amélie Pichard is an outdoor-inspired sneaker with a chunky sole, perfect for any terrain. Its design reminds us of the convenience and lightness of a stopper at the same time.

Referring to the image of luxury brands and ridiculing the resulting fakes, Amélie Pichard and VEJA applied only one pattern on the top.

Emily Pichard wanted to give the impression that the boot was dunked in the mud like an off-road boot.

Made from 100% recycled polyester, the V-Knit is knit in one piece to reduce seams and seams. This technique avoids wastage. Light and comfortable, it allows the feet to breathe and has good support.

The midsole is made of 54% cane. The outsole contains 24% natural rubber from the Amazon and 29% cedar waste. The collaboration took place in Brazil.

Founded in 2011, the Amélie Pichard brand is known for its metallic faux crocodile leather bags. When it comes to designing her products, such as accessories or shoes, the French designer pays more attention to literal rhythm than to fashion weeks. Amelie Pichard plays softly with clichés and humor.

The designer, who navigates between Paris and the countryside, entertains her social media channels with provocative and eccentric content.

VEJA has been creating sneakers in a different way since 2005, combining social enterprise with economic justice and environmental materials.

The limited-edition sneaker will be available from October 27. save us Sports shoes version calendar in the eye.

Images via VEJA