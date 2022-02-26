Gran Turismo 7: B-Spec mode may be introduced later

Kazunori Yamauchi, president of Polyphony Digital and game director behind “Gran Turismo 7,” confirmed in an interview that B-Spec mode can also be offered using “Sophy” AI.

Next week, motorsports enthusiasts and car enthusiasts will get their money’s worth with Polyphony Digital’s latest racing game “Gran Turismo 7”. In the so-called A-Spec mode, you’ll be able to get behind the wheel of yourself to shoot some of the most powerful vehicles on the planet around the racetracks.

Sophy may also support B-Spec

Now Game Director Kazunori Yamauchi has in a recent interview with GTPlanet She talked about a new AI called “Sophy” and laying out potential B-specs for “Gran Turismo 7”:







“Sophie is likely to appear in three player forms. As a teacher to teach players how to drive, as a student to learn sportsmanship from players, and as a friend to race with. I wouldn’t rule out the possibility of a Spec B mode where the player is the race director and Sophie is the driver.”

In principle, it is possible to use Sophy to balance performance settings. If it’s just a matter of comparing cycle times of different compounds next to each other, this is indeed possible. However, since BoP settings aren’t just about lap times, we won’t leave everything to Sophy. But it will certainly help create BoPs.”

More news about Gran Turismo 7:

In the past, in B-Spec mode, players could tell their AI drivers when to press the gas, which ultimately led to a race victory. By allowing the AI ​​to complete different races, you can also earn credits for additional car purchases, upgrades, and more.

“Gran Turismo 7” will be released on March 4, 2022 for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. If you’re interested, you can already discover a variety of other news about the game in our topic overview. An extensive career mode in classic GT style, competitive online multiplayer, a museum and many other features will be included in the overall package.

source: WCCFtech

More news about Gran Turismo 7.

Discuss this news on PlayStation Forum

Usually the links to Amazon, Media Markt, Saturn, and some other retailers are affiliate links. If you make a purchase, we receive a small commission that we can use to fund the free to use site. You have no flaws.