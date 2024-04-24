Meg Bennett from “General Hospital”: The American soap star has died

Meg Bennett became a TV star through her roles in Shadow of Passion and General Hospital. Now the actress has passed away at the age of 75.

Helen Margaret Bennett, as was the real name of the actress, grew up in Pasadena, California. She realized her passion early and studied acting at Northwestern University. At the age of 23, she moved to New York City and was part of the original cast of the Broadway production of “Grease” – the beginning of her career.

In 1980, Meg Bennett was cast as Julia Newman in the television series Shadows of Passion. This was followed by other roles in series such as “California Clan.” But the TV actress had bigger plans: she focused more and more on her writing activities and did double work as an actress and screenwriter in formats like “General Hospital.” But lately, Bennett has rarely appeared in public. The reason: she had cancer, which has now cost her her life.

Meg Bennett worked to the end

Her family announced in the American daily newspaper, the Los Angeles Times, that “Meg has lost her battle with cancer.” I enjoyed her work until the end. “She worked dedicatedly with children, wrote and shared with her family and distant friends,” her relatives explain.

Meg Bennett is survived by her husband, Robert Goza Jr., whom she met while working on "General Hospital." "They would have celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary this year," the family wrote. Her brother, sister, two stepdaughters, four grandchildren and a "group" of nieces and nephews also mourned the American.