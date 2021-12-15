nAfter a series of tornadoes swept across the southeastern and midwestern United States Saturday night, the search for survivors continues in Kentucky. State Governor Andy Bashir announced, as of Wednesday, that about 100 residents of the state are missing.

At least 74 people, aged between two months and 98 years, were killed as vortices swept more than 300 kilometers across Kentucky at speeds of up to 350 kilometers per hour.

Dawson Springs was almost completely destroyed, as was Mayfield, where at least eight workers died in a candle factory. Authorities have opened an investigation into allegations that management prevented employees from leaving the factory after hurricane warnings. In total, the tornadoes tore several thousand homes from the foundations, downed power pylons and uprooted trees.

In Illinois, Missouri, Tennessee and Arkansas, authorities reported a total of about 20 additional deaths. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden declared a disaster for Kentucky to provide federal funds for emergency shelters, reconstruction, and loans.