Excitement in Great Britain: Duchess Meghan closes the car door herself

A small gesture that causes a lot of excitement: When her limousine stops in central London and British Duchess Meghan comes out, she closes the door behind her. According to British tabloids, it “shocked” many Britons.

Duchess Meghan closed the car door behind her, driving half of Britain crazy. Prince Harry's wife was taken to the opening of an exhibition at the Royal Academy of Arts in London in a black limousine and put her hand on the door after exiting. Usually this is the job of servants.

A man in a business suit shook Meghan's hand for a long time as a greeting, and then apparently wanted to close the car door. He put his hand to his mouth in surprise. The Express newspaper wrote that the 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex “shocked” many Britons with this reckless gesture. The Mirror complained that such an incident would “never” happen to Queen Elizabeth II or Duchess Kate in public.

Meghan Markle married Prince Harry last May. Since then, the press has followed her every step. Many Britons are curious to know how the American actress will handle her new role in the British royal family. The exhibition opening on Tuesday was the first appointment Meghan had attended alone. Many royal fans saw the car door scandal as proof that Meghan is still down to earth. “A princess still takes the time to close her car door,” the royal family expert wrote to The Sun on Twitter, adding: “Well done, Meghan!”

Another expert on the British royal family explained that Meghan, strictly speaking, did not violate any rules. Normally, members of the royal family and other dignitaries have an assistant available to open or close car doors, Daily Mail columnist William Hanson wrote on Twitter. But this happens for security reasons, and has nothing to do with the princess's actions.