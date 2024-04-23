American actress: Mad Men star Christina Hendricks is married

Because they are romantics, actress Christina Hendricks and photographer George Bianchini got married. Hendricks says in the interview that she had concerns before getting married.

New Orleans (dpa) – “Mad Men” star Christina Hendricks (48 years old) has married. The American actress and photographer George Bianchini got married in New Orleans, on Saturday, as reported by the American magazine “People”. Accordingly, Hendricks and Bianchini have been a couple since 2020 and got engaged in February 2023.

The actress, who played office manager Joan Holloway in the 1960s TV series “Mad Men” (2007-2015), separated from her then-husband Geoffrey Arend in 2019 after a twelve-year relationship.

In an interview with People magazine, she spoke about her fears about the vow again — “When you've been married before and it was so hard and it didn't work out, and you feel like, 'Oh my God, this is so scary.'” However, she and her new husband, Bianchini, are “both romantics,” which is why they decided to hold the ceremony in front of friends and family.

“There's something romantic about that promise, there's something celebratory about it, and there's also something about it that makes you feel different,” Hendricks told the magazine. “There's something that says: You're not going anywhere and I'm not going anywhere.”

Her wedding guests included “Mad Men” creator Matt Weiner and actresses Rita and Mae Whitman, Hendrick’s co-stars in the drama series “Good Girls” (2018-2021).





