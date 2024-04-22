Primary residence in the USA: Harry turns his back on Great Britain – Culture & Entertainment

London (dpa) – Goodbye, Britain: British Prince Harry (39 years old) officially moved his main residence to the United States of America. This emerges from publicly available documents from the British Commercial Register Company House. Accordingly, Prince Henry Charles Albert David, Duke of Sussex, as referred to in Travelist documents, is a resident of the United States of America.

As the main person in charge of the non-profit company GmbH, which is committed to an environmentally and climate-friendly way of travel, Harry has to inform the Commercial Register of important changes. Until now, Great Britain was still his primary place of residence – although he and his wife, Duchess Meghan (42 years old), have been living in the US state of California since 2020. The couple has two children: Prince Archie (4 years old) and Princess Lilibet (2 years old).

Harry has been living in California with his family since 2020

The change, announced just this week, was made on 29 June 2023, the date Buckingham Palace announced that Harry and Meghan had moved out of their home, Frogmore Cottage, in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

They were reportedly expelled from the Royal Palace by King Charles III (75) due to anger over Harry's memoir “The Spare” (original title: “The Spare”).

The couple acquired Frogmore Cottage as their home following the wedding of Harry's now-deceased grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in 2018. It was initially renovated at taxpayer expense for £2.4 million (currently €2.8 million). The couple later paid the amount.

Rare in Windsor anymore

After Harry and Meghan split from the royal family's inner circle in a dispute two years later, they rarely stayed at Windsor.

Harry last traveled to the Kingdom after his father's cancer diagnosis was announced. A 45-minute meeting between father and son gave at least some hope of reconciliation.