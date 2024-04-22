April 22, 2024

Primary residence in the USA: Harry turns his back on Great Britain – Culture & Entertainment

Ulva Robson April 22, 2024 2 min read

London (dpa) – Goodbye, Britain: British Prince Harry (39 years old) officially moved his main residence to the United States of America. This emerges from publicly available documents from the British Commercial Register Company House. Accordingly, Prince Henry Charles Albert David, Duke of Sussex, as referred to in Travelist documents, is a resident of the United States of America.

As the main person in charge of the non-profit company GmbH, which is committed to an environmentally and climate-friendly way of travel, Harry has to inform the Commercial Register of important changes. Until now, Great Britain was still his primary place of residence – although he and his wife, Duchess Meghan (42 years old), have been living in the US state of California since 2020. The couple has two children: Prince Archie (4 years old) and Princess Lilibet (2 years old).

