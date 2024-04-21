Prince Harry: His new main residence is officially the United States of America

Prince Harry has been living in California with Meghan for several years, and his main residence is now officially there. He is even considering applying for US citizenship.
Prince Harry (39) and his wife Duchess Meghan (42) had already turned their backs on England in 2020 and moved to North America. As can now be seen from publicly available documents, the son of King Charles III. (75 years old) and brother of Prince William (41 years old) officially moved to his main residence in the United States of America.
