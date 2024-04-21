Great Britain: Harry Styles' stalker goes to prison – Entertainment

Harry Styles with the Album of the Year award at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Photograph: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AFP/DPA

A Brazilian woman sends thousands of messages to pop star Harry Styles. The pursuer was sentenced to prison for this reason.

LONDON – A woman in Britain has been sentenced to 14 weeks in prison for sending 8,000 cards to pop star Harry Styles in less than a month. This was reported by the British news agency PA, citing a court in London. The 35-year-old had previously pleaded guilty to stalking the musician.







Under the ruling, she is no longer allowed to have any contact with the 30-year-old musician (“Watermelon Sugar”) for ten years or attend any event in which Styles appears. She should also avoid a certain area in northwest London.

According to the PA, the Brazilian national traveled to Great Britain in December without her family's knowledge and stayed at a backpacker hotel. She sent handwritten letters to Stiles as well as cards she ordered online, including wedding cards.





