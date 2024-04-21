April 22, 2024

Great Britain: Harry Styles' stalker goes to prison – Entertainment

Ulva Robson April 21, 2024

Harry Styles with the Album of the Year award at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Photograph: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AFP/DPA

A Brazilian woman sends thousands of messages to pop star Harry Styles. The pursuer was sentenced to prison for this reason.

LONDON – A woman in Britain has been sentenced to 14 weeks in prison for sending 8,000 cards to pop star Harry Styles in less than a month. This was reported by the British news agency PA, citing a court in London. The 35-year-old had previously pleaded guilty to stalking the musician.



Under the ruling, she is no longer allowed to have any contact with the 30-year-old musician (“Watermelon Sugar”) for ten years or attend any event in which Styles appears. She should also avoid a certain area in northwest London.

According to the PA, the Brazilian national traveled to Great Britain in December without her family's knowledge and stayed at a backpacker hotel. She sent handwritten letters to Stiles as well as cards she ordered online, including wedding cards.



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Prince Harry: His new main residence is officially the United States of America

April 22, 2024 Ulva Robson
2 min read

No longer primary residence in the UK: can Prince Harry still represent the King?

April 21, 2024 Ulva Robson
3 min read

Prince Harry: After a radical change of heart, he begs Meghan to return to the UK

April 17, 2024 Ulva Robson

You may have missed

2 min read

Prince Harry: His new main residence is officially the United States of America

April 22, 2024 Ulva Robson
1 min read

The Felix Borda Award works to promote better colon cancer prevention

April 22, 2024 Faye Stephens
3 min read

Before the NHL playoffs – 30 years – and the end? Canada awaits the Stanley Cup – Sports

April 22, 2024 Eileen Curry
2 min read

The Fast & Furious Expansion Pack for Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged is available now

April 22, 2024 Gilbert Cox