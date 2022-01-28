On the golf course – Donald Trump declares himself the 47th President of the United States – Politics Abroad

Donald Trump (75) has removed the last doubts: he wants to return to the White House and has long been preparing for the 2024 election campaign.

In a short video clip that went viral on social media on Wednesday, he made it clear that he would of course win and would once again become the strongest man in the world.

This is where you will find content from Instagram In order to interact with or view content from Instagram and other social networks, we need your consent. Activate social networks



“Now on a tee, the 45th President of the United States of America,” said one of Donald Trump’s teammates as he photographed the former real estate juggler at one of his many golf courses.

Trump, just getting ready, quietly turned around, glanced at the cell phone camera and announced that he was the next president of the United States: “Forty-fifth and forty-seventh.” Pam.

His teammate shouted, “Yes, I like it. Mr. Donald Trump, ladies and gentlemen…!” Other players applaud.

Of course, the official announcement of the presidential candidacy looks different. But Trump’s behavior in recent weeks, disastrous poll numbers for his successor Joe Biden (79) and the lack of GOP leaders speak volumes:

Trump’s chances of being re-elected and even winning in the fall of 2024 do not look low at the moment.

A recent Reuters poll showed that Trump is at the forefront of his conservative party’s supporters. In second place by a large margin (minus 43 percent): Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. But hardly anyone outside the Sunshine State knows this.

In fact, only two things can stop him: a New York attorney general who puts him in the dock of questionable real estate deals. Or – as Trump himself said – a diagnosis from his doctor. But the amateur golfer looks as decent as ever.



Want to know again: Nancy PelosiPhoto: Rod Lamkey/AP



Meanwhile, Trump’s golf announcement comes with the announcement that one of his main rivals will run again in the congressional elections this fall: Liberal House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (81, California). Trump impeachment proceedings have begun.

The other enemies of Trump – Hillary Rodham Clinton (73) – are once again circulating in the US as the Democratic White House candidate because Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris (57) are too pale and unpopular.

So Donald Trump must be very excited.