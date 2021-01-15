Macaulay Culkin, star of Home Alone 2, supports removing Trump’s veil

Culkin played Kevin McAllister, who is separated from his family and ends up in New York. At one point, Kevin meets Trump at the Plaza Hotel. Trump asks for directions to the lobby, and Trump responds by casually directing him in the right direction.

Some fans of the movie want Trump to be removed from that scene – and one Twitter user did.

The user posted his copy in the scene at the Plaza Hotel and this time Kevin was seen talking to a mute and invisible character instead of Trump. the actor Answered In one word for the edited video: “Bravo”.

Another Twitter user suggested creating a “petition to digitally replace a trump card in” Home Alone 2 “with 40-year-old Macaulay Culkin.

"Sold." Culkin Wrote Response. In addition to tweets, A. petition On Change.org asks Disney to replace Trump with President-elect Joe Biden. "Home page alone 2 is stained. It has a stain on the shape of Donald J Trump," the petitioner wrote. "I request that it be removed from the film and replaced by Joe Biden." Not the first time Trump has interrupted Home Alone 2 In 2019, CBC, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, broadcast the film without Trump's hijab hours after the president announced to overseas service personnel that he would be honored to be in "one of the biggest" Christmas songs. when CNN reached the CBC website To comment at the time, Canadian Broadcasting Corporation responded with a statement that the film was "modified for the sake of time". "The scene with Donald Trump was one of several scenes that were removed from the film as none of them were an integral part of the plot," the statement said. "These modifications were made in 2014 when we got the film for the first time and before Mr. Trump was elected president." The director says Trump made his way into the movie Chris Director of "Home Alone 2" Inside Columbus said Last month, filmmakers approached Trump with the idea of ​​filming in the Plaza Hotel – which Trump owned at the time – because they wanted to shoot in the foyer and were unable to "rebuild The Plaza on a sound stage." "Trump said okay. We paid the fees, but he also said the only way you can use the plaza is for me to be in the movie," Columbus said. "So we agreed to put it in the movie, and when we first showed it a strange thing happened: People cheered when Trump appeared on screen. So I said to the editors, 'Leave him in the movie. It's a moment for the audience. But he made his way into the movie.'"