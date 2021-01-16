Mariska Hargitay, Chris Meloni Reunion: New ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Photos

Related stories

The Benson / Stabler Meet NBC – But Don’t Worry, Mariska Hargitay And the Chris Meloni Safely on Law and order: SVU he sat.

On Friday, Hargitay and Meloni shared selfies showing each other while filming an upcoming movie SVU The episode that will reunite their partners once. “We’re a little closer,” Meloni commented on his picture showing Hargitay sitting behind him a few feet away. Hargitay later replied with a similar picture with a caption, “Now closer,” with Meloni grinning in the background.

The footage set is just the latest photographic evidence of Meloni returning to SVU Folded up. In December, the show was opposed by Warren Light Post a default screenshot SVU Reading the tableWhich included Meloni among the co-actors. Light wrote at the time, “Well, we had a very good read.”

Meloni, as previously stated, you will be returning to Law and order Franchise in new series subtitled Stabler-centric Organized crime. the actor Confirmed last July That Olivia Benson and Elliott Stapler will be sharing an on-screen meeting as well, which is expected to take the form of Meloni first. SVU Since coming out of the show nearly a decade ago. (Meloni left SVU After his contract negotiations broke down at the end of Season 12. When season 13 began, Stapler retired from the police force without saying anything to his co-workers. Olivia learned the damaging news at the same time as the audience.)

Nor Meloni SVU Return nor him Organized crime The branch, you have a confirmed broadcast date on NBC yet; Organized crime It was missing from the network’s mid-season schedule, and there was no update schedule for the premieres.

Meanwhile, you can enjoy the glory of the new Meloni and Hargitay pictures, included below: