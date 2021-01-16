entertainment

“Rescued by the Bell” Star Dustin Diamond receives Nascar Honors

by
Exclusive

Dustin DiamondHe has some great friends … because when someone wanted to wish him well in his cancer recovery, the screw buddy said Hallmark … he chose instead to stick the message on the NASCAR driver Josh Bilecki‘scar.

Dan Block, Chairman of Insurance King, honors his close friend and “Saved by the Bell” star by giving Bilicki a new cover that will pay homage to the classic TV show as he wishes Dustin to recover soon.

We were told the car wasn’t wrapped yet, but TMZ got a show of what the car will look like when finished … and you’ll see the line and logo of the display. The rear bumper also displays a Dustin cup … with the words “Saved by the King” pasted onto the cover. In case you weren’t aware … Dustin stars in several of the king’s insurance ads.

In one of the commercials, Dustin bypasses a policeman to pull him over and write him a ticket. When the cop asks how he can afford to insure a car with multiple speed tickets, Screech Powers hits her with “Come on. The king has saved me.” bubble.

Block tells us the car will debut in time for the NASCAR Cup Series later this year.

As we reported … Dustin’s suspicion became a harsh reality when he found out Stage IV cancer. He is currently receiving his first round of chemotherapy. The diagnosis came after he first discovered a lump in his throat.

BTW, it’s not the first time Bilicki has received a new cover to honor. Back in October, the car was converted into a A replica of a police cruiser … and they did a very good job.

