Disney Borrows HBO Max’s Hybrid Release for Nomadland on Hulu

picture: Searchlight photos

Well, well, well. See who is jumping on the “hybrid” version wagon.

to me many of OutletsDisney-owned Searchlight Pictures has announced that it will release its next movie Bedouin In Hulu on the same day of its wide theatrical release on February 19, a few weeks after the film debuted in IMAX On January 29th. This means another studio will take on the controversy HBO Max approach From keeping up with the line between offering cinematic movies at a time when no one is going to theaters and simply releasing those movies on a live broadcast service to help attract subscribers.

The Directed by Chloe Chow BedouinAnd the championship Frances McDormand He actually garnered huge critical acclaim and was able to capture it many of Notable awards During the festival period. The film is about a character named Fern, who, after an economic crisis in a rural Nevada, explores the lives of nomads in the American West.

While Disney has insisted that Disney + isn’t just a service for kids, Hulu remains the logical home for independent releases and adult series. And it’s not necessarily surprising that Disney decided to release a movie previously scheduled for release in theaters for one of its services – it did. A bunch of times Already with movies like Mulan On Disney +. But using a hybrid release form for such an awkward sweetheart sounds like a weird move from an seasoned studio like Disney, especially because Drops HBO Max’s decision to employ a two-for-one offering for all of its 2021 films was swift.

The problem with this specific type of mid-version is that it isn’t particularly problematic for theaters based on – or rely Rather, in earlier times – exclusive release windows to attract cash-paying customers for seats in their halls. It’s not a great result for Filmmakers, Who likely intended their films to be experienced in theaters. And it’s not a great opportunity to maintain great relationships with the talent that studios, of course, rely on to make films.

However, it’s great for consumers who pay nothing for instant access to a movie with a service they already subscribe to. It’s also not a bad deal for people who prefer to sign up for a new service in order to stream a movie at home rather than in a public place like the cinema during the outbreak. Plus, who wants to pay the individual ticket fee when the whole family can stream a movie from the comfort of their own living room?

But it seems the studios are establishing a new normal at a time when theaters were They are not in a good position To make demands. And if we had movie theaters to return to in a post-pandemic world, they would have to be able to keep the lights on until then.

