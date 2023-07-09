Initial preparations for the new CPU architecture have begun

Posted on by Gilbert Cox

from Sven Baudouin
As the first patch submissions for the free Linux kernel confirm, AMD has simultaneously begun preparations for the introduction of the upcoming “Zen 5” microarchitecture. It starts with the Epyc 7005 (“Turin”) series server processors, followed by the new Ryzen 8000 (“Granite Ridge”) series desktop CPUs.

AMD has begun enabling next-generation processors, known as the 1Ah family or 26 family and based on the Zen 5 microarchitecture, in Linux. Patches will be introduced in preparation for a commercial launch in the coming quarters.

