AMD has begun enabling next-generation processors, known as the 1Ah family or 26 family and based on the Zen 5 microarchitecture, in Linux. Patches will be introduced in preparation for a commercial launch in the coming quarters.

First Linux patches for Zen 5

Like the site Voronex First reported, AMD has simultaneously begun preparations for the introduction of its upcoming "Zen 5" microarchitecture. It starts with the Epyc 7005 ("Turin") series server processors, followed by the new Ryzen 8000 ("Granite Ridge") series desktop CPUs.

















First patches for Zen 5 in the Linux kernel

Source: PC game consoles







CPU family 26 means Zen 5

After the CPU family 24 (“Family 24”) was Zen, Zen + and Zen 2 and behind the CPU family 25 (“Family 25”) there was a CPU or APU based on Zen 3, Zen 3+ or Zen 4 can hide, the 26 (“Family 26”) CPU family is intended for processors with Zen 5 architecture. The patches introduced now add new PCI identifiers for the AMD 26 family, thermal sensor support for the k10temp driver, and the EDAC AMD64 driver for detecting and correcting memory errors.

Epyc 7005 (“Torino”) with up to 600W TDP

AMD Epyc 7005 based on Zen 5, codenamed Torino, will appear on an SP5 socket in the future with a TDP of up to 600W. While the AMD Epyc 7003 (“Milan”) and Epyc 7004 (“Genoa”) should be content with “only” 280W or 400W TDP, the next generation of CPUs can be much higher for a very short time.

AMD confirms Zen 5 and RDNA 3.5 for the Ryzen 8000

I recently got a roadmap from AMD”Meet the expert– Webcast confirms the combination of Zen 5 and RDNA 3.5 for the Ryzen 8000. In the documentation AMD also confirms its 4-year plan to keep the AM5 socket until at least 2026.

source: AMD via Kernel.org Via Phoronix



