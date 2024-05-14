Britain Summons Chinese Ambassador Over Spying Concerns – TradingView News

Britain’s Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has formally summoned China’s ambassador to the UK, Zheng Zeguang, to address concerns about Beijing’s illegal intelligence activities.
The diplomatic move comes amid accusations that China is trying to illegally gather intelligence to harm Britain’s national security.
The UK government has condemned China’s actions
In a strong statement released on Tuesday, the FCTO condemned “China’s recent behavior against the UK”, including cyber attacks, espionage and bounties.
Such actions are unacceptable and violate norms of international conduct and relations between sovereign nations, the ministry asserted.
Legal action in England
Ambassador Zeng’s summons follows recent charges against three people in the United Kingdom accused of breaching the National Security Act 2023.
The men allegedly passed sensitive intelligence information to foreign services, prompting a strong response from British authorities.
The FCDO’s harsh treatment of the Chinese ambassador underscores the British government’s growing concerns about national security and international intelligence.
