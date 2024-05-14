May 14, 2024

Britain Summons Chinese Ambassador Over Spying Concerns – TradingView News

Jordan Lambert May 14, 2024 1 min read

Inves

Britain’s Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has formally summoned China’s ambassador to the UK, Zheng Zeguang, to address concerns about Beijing’s illegal intelligence activities.

The diplomatic move comes amid accusations that China is trying to illegally gather intelligence to harm Britain’s national security.

The UK government has condemned China’s actions

In a strong statement released on Tuesday, the FCTO condemned “China’s recent behavior against the UK”, including cyber attacks, espionage and bounties.

Such actions are unacceptable and violate norms of international conduct and relations between sovereign nations, the ministry asserted.

Legal action in England

Ambassador Zeng’s summons follows recent charges against three people in the United Kingdom accused of breaching the National Security Act 2023.

The men allegedly passed sensitive intelligence information to foreign services, prompting a strong response from British authorities.

The FCDO’s harsh treatment of the Chinese ambassador underscores the British government’s growing concerns about national security and international intelligence.

See also  Kerrisdale Capital on the Pros and Cons of 5G Network

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

The US and Taiwanese navies conducted secret exercises in the Pacific in April, sources said.

May 14, 2024 Jordan Lambert
1 min read

Act fast and get the best offer for the match against Great Britain!

May 13, 2024 Jordan Lambert
2 min read

ESC 2024: Ollie Alexander finished 18th for Great Britain

May 12, 2024 Jordan Lambert

You may have missed

1 min read

Britain Summons Chinese Ambassador Over Spying Concerns – TradingView News

May 14, 2024 Jordan Lambert
3 min read

US chains Taco Bell and Krispy Kreme are coming to these German cities

May 14, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Taylor Swift is urging her fans to vote on Super Tuesday

May 14, 2024 Ulva Robson
2 min read

An exoplanet is like a cotton ball

May 14, 2024 Faye Stephens