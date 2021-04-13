Players will find a deceptive bug in Alpha of Diablo 2 Resurrected

Alpha from Diablo 2 remade It really gave players a chance to hunt for bugs. They even found a deceptive bug. It reminds us of the old days: there is no trick-related game like Diablo 2.

This is the deception:Duping “is a term from the MMO scene. It was coined in MMO games like Runescape or Everquest in the early 2000s. But there is no game more related to deception than Blizzard’s 2000 classic, Diablo 2.

In principle, a bug always works the same way: a hoax, crash, or server lag that cheated the game in such a way that the element would be duplicated (doubled). This means that the player does not have only one “Jordan Stone” in the box, but rather two.

When they do appear, these deceptive bugs spread quickly and are misused by many users, resulting in a “virtual economy” in a game that collapses or is seriously damaged. Then there are too many adulterated items or too much “truthfully obtained” gold that is losing its value.

Sincere fans expect the developer to react instantly, and in the worst case there is a risk of “backing down”, then all progress made within a certain period of time will be deleted.

Players are specifically looking for such deceptive bugs because they expect huge benefits from them:

Playing Diablo 2 for the first time in 21 years – why is he so cool?

So it is now in Diablo 2: In Alpha of Diablo 2, the player has already detected a deceptive bug that could cause an item to duplicate. The vulnerability was very easy to implement, as reported in reddit. Once again, the bug gets stuck to the chest in Diablo 2.

The player demonstrates the error in a video and you can see that there is an identical ax in the box.

Recommended editorial content At this point, you will find external Reddit content that complements the article. View Reddit content I agree to show me the external content. Personal data may be transferred to third-party platforms. More on this on our site Data protection.

What happens to this tricky error now? The error has already been reported to Blizzard and it is believed that this error will be fixed.

Dupe bug reminds players of the real Diablo 2

So this has been discussed: Generally speaking, the deceived bug is not seen as dangerous on reddit:

It should be noted that the bug only appeared in the alpha version of Diablo 2 Ressurected and Blizzard still has plenty of time to fix such bugs.

On the one hand, it now appears that the error only occurs offline – the “offline” game or the game in “unlock Battle.net” has always been unsafe with Diablo 2, so anyone can always cheat. It is believed that this is not a bug running in Battle.net

Some players are even happy with this bug. This awakens a warm feeling of “early” in them. One player says, “Fools are the thing that reminds me most of Diablo 2. That and the day Sadik’s stone from Jordan fell to me.

Diablo 2 Resurrected appears to be very close to the original, at least on this point:

Player is disappointed with the opponent’s design in Diablo 2: Resurrected – “Not like the original”