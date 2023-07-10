Birthday Event, Presents and Hat Full of Sleep – July 10, 2023

in the game Gaming news

from: Daniel Neubert

Pokémon GO News for today, July 10, 2023, is all about new offers, daily birthday party rewards, and the Sleeping Hat event.

San Francisco – Good morning, dear Pokémon GO trainers! Also in these weeks we will bring you Pokémon GO News here every day, with all the important information for players. The most exciting event this week will be the new Sleepy Hat event, which will promote the new Pokémon Sleep app and prepare you for the launch of the new Pokémon GO Plus gadget. The Pokémon GO Birthday Event also runs until Wednesday and there will be plenty to do in the spotlight hour and different raids.

The name of the game Pokemon GO Version (date first published) 06 July 2016 Publishers niantic series Pokemon platforms Android and iOS Developer niantic Type Augmented reality, mobile

Pokémon GO: News July 10, 2023 – A Hat Full of Sleepy Birthday event

Pokemon Go 7th Anniversary Party: Pokémon GO is currently celebrating its seventh birthday. In this event, you can dust off the legendary Shiny Mew. In our general article, we tell you all about the Christmas event in Pokémon GO. The event runs until Wednesday (23/07/12). There are also daily rewards. Today’s event rewards are:

Friendship level increases twice as fast

Increased spawn Serpivy*, Floink*, Ottaro* (*possible Pokémon like Shiny)

Deals in Pokemon GO: Since the start of the Christmas event in Pokémon GO, there are now also so-called “Showcases” in the game. With this function, your Pokemon can participate in various competitions and you can flick for various items and prizes. In our article about offers in Pokémon GO, we tell you what bonuses you can get.

“A Cap of Sleep” event: On Saturday, the launch of “Pokémon Sleep” will also be celebrated in Pokémon GO. The event will bring you brand new Pokémon and unlock super rare Shiny. More on this soon at ingame.de.

Pokémon GO News July 2023 © Niantic / ingame.de (Montage)

Pokémon GO: News on July 10, 2023 – forecast for the coming days

What are the important events this week? This week there are four events you shouldn’t miss in week 28 of the calendar. In our table you can see at a glance what’s going to happen this week in Pokémon GO. (* possible shiny pokemon)

July 11, 2023 | 6:00 PM (local time) Highlight watch with Wailmer* July 12, 2023 | 6:00 PM (local time) Blitz Watch with Arktos*, Zapdos*, Lavados* July 12, 2023 | 8:00 PM (local time) Pokémon GO’s birthday event ends July 13 – July 25 Raids with Regieleki July 13 – July 25\t Massive raids with Mega Logoc July 15, 2023 | 10:00 AM (local time) Sleepy hat

What events are going on in Pokémon GO in July 2023? The summer month of July is just beginning and brings with it many exciting events. In order for you to be well informed about July 2023 in Pokémon GO, we’d like to recommend a monthly overview of Pokémon GO here. There we will also tell you about particularly noteworthy events. You can find all other important Pokémon GO news every morning in this article, which we update for you every day.