Anker Solix PS400: A new solar panel that achieves 400 watts

Power stations are popular as mobile energy storage devices – in part because they can also be charged with green solar energy. However, you also need one or more suitable mobile solar power units for this. Anker now has a new model that could be capable of charging at up to 400W. This makes it the manufacturer’s most powerful solar panel to date. IMTEST summed up what the Solix PS400 can offer.

The new Solix PS400 solar panel should be able to do just that

The new Solix PS400 from Anker can charge compatible power stations with up to 400 watts of green power. Due to this high performance, the panel can only be used with Anker’s current premium solar generators, the Solix F2000 (formerly Anker 767 PowerHouse) and Solix F1200. With a 400-watt solar panel, the power stations can be charged in 5.7 or 3.3 hours under ideal conditions. With standard MC4 ports, the solar panels are also compatible with power stations from other manufacturers, provided the outputs are identical.

Like smaller solar units with 100 or 200 watts, Anker’s new 400-watt panel is also foldable. From a size of approximately 2.6 x 0.9m, the board folds down to approximately 0.9 x 0.7m. Thanks to the integrated handle, transport should be a breeze. The fact that the tablet also weighs about 16 kilograms is not very important for Anker.

Anker’s new 400-watt solar panel is foldable, making it easy to transport. At least if you can lift 16kg. © anchor

For perfect alignment in sunlight, the Solix PS400 has three different mounting angles: 60, 50, and 40 degrees.

Three different positions lead to different angles of the Anker solar panel. This allows it to align more fluidly towards the sun. © anchor

Plus, Anker’s new 400-watt solar panels are waterproof. An IP 67 rating means it is dustproof and protected from temporary submersion. So it should be able to withstand summer showers easily.

With a protection class of IP67, the Anker Solix PS400 is protected against both dust and rain. © anchor

Prices and availability

Anker’s new 400W solar panel is available on both models Dock the web page as well as in Amazon and other online retailers to purchase. At €1,099, it’s also slightly cheaper than two 200-watt or four 100-watt solar panels.

The new Anker Solix PS400 is compatible with both the Solix F1200 and F2000 (formerly 767 PowerHouse). © anchor

