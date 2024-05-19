Fiala’s action gives the national team the lead against Canada

The match between Switzerland and Canada was heated at times.Image: Keystone
The World Cup match between Switzerland and Canada lasted 27 minutes. The national team was in the lead against the motherland of ice hockey and really had everything under control, but this happened.
Kevin Fiala hit Dylan Cozens in the knee.Video: SRF
Kevin Fiala gets into a fight with a little too much motivation and hits Canada’s Dylan Cozens with a knee. Not on purpose, but the scene still leaves the referees with little choice: Fiala is sent to the rain with a major penalty and game time. The Canadians only get three minutes on the power play, as defender Kaiden Kuhle gets revenge on Fiala with a crosscheck — but that’s enough.
Canada turns 1:2 into 3:2.Video: SRF
Fiala-stricken Cozens and Nick Paul from the Tampa Bay Lightning scored with one more to push Switzerland back from a 2-1 lead to 2-3. It was bittersweet because Calvin Durkoff was awarded a penalty when he was outnumbered. However, Sven Andrighetto missed it.
However, at 5-on-5, Switzerland were the better team over 40 minutes. The third finale is underway.
