iOS 17.5 is ready for download: iPhone update brings these innovations

Apple has released iOS 17.5 to the general public for download: iPhone users can download the latest version of the operating system via the integrated software update (“Settings > General > Software Update”). The update includes two key innovations: Within the EU, iOS 17.5 supports downloading individual apps directly from the provider’s website for the first time. Apple was forced to integrate this functionality, called “Web Distribution,” under pressure from the European Union; Since iOS 17.4, App Markets can already be installed from the web.

advertisement

Side loading and advanced anti-chase protection

Such sideloading apps are not currently available – and they will likely be for a long time: only developers who already offer an app that is very popular in the EU in the App Store and who also have a “good reputation” with the company are allowed to add their apps and sell Apple specifications. directly this way. So far there’s only one alternative app store, but more will likely follow soon. In the future, iPadOS will also fall under the rules of the EU Digital Markets Act, so Apple will have to support more free distribution of apps on iPad in the future.

The second significant expansion is the anti-stalking function, which now aims to warn for the first time about unknown Bluetooth trackers from other networks – and are no longer just foreign AirTags and build-like devices compatible with Apple’s “Find My” feature? “Net. Google has now launched its rival tracking network for Android, so the demand for — and perhaps also their misuse of — tiny trackers is likely to increase dramatically again.

The news widget disappeared

The update also brings a number of new features to Apple’s News app, which is not yet available in Germany, including an offline mode for the Today show and a crossword corner complete with a new word game. The whereabouts of the News widget, which recently disappeared from iPhones in this country, remains unclear.

iOS 17.5 is also supposed to close security vulnerabilities. Apple usually provides details later in the evening. Meanwhile, the manufacturer also released iPadOS 17.5, as well as macOS 14.5 as well as watchOS 10.5, tvOS 17.5, and HomePod 17.5 software. iPhone, iPad, and Watch updates also include a new Pride wallpaper and watch face.







(pound)

