Google Pixel Fold Teardown: Reasons for Disastrous Performance in Durability Test

opinion poll Take the 2023 Service Satisfaction Survey: We Want Your Experience!

Join here

After Google’s first foldable gadget didn’t make a particularly stable impression in last week’s durability test, the ripping expert has now also begun to dig into the reasons for the disastrous performance of the €1,800 foldable mobile phone in a bend test. In between, there was also another breakup from PBKReviews, which, however, had a different focus than Zack Nelson from the JerryRigEverything channel.

The Pixel Fold, some of which is already broken, is first disassembled into its individual parts so that the main panel with the three rear cameras is removed and a copper heat pipe is exposed. At this point, it’s already clear why the Pixel Fold broke relatively easily. In order to make the foldable’s attractive, thin design possible, the Google hardware team combined a solid steel hinge with a relatively unstable aluminum casing, which didn’t withstand the unexpected stress in the opposite fold direction and broke in a few places.

The hinge, which will be examined in detail later, is not the problem, but the aluminum frame would probably use more protection in rough everyday life, for example in a stable. In the process of disassembly, Zack Nelson not only looks at the already damaged flexible Samsung AMOLED panel, which in fact reveals a very thin layer of glass, but the Youtuber also finds noticeable differences between the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 in terms of water resistance (here Available on Amazon) and the Google Pixel Fold, which Zak believes is talking about Samsung’s foldable phone in the long run.