Many are playing Vondel completely wrong – a CoD guru explains a simple trick

Vondel is very popular among Warzone 2 players. However, a CoD expert revealed that many are playing the map completely wrong.

Santa Monica, California – For a long time, Warzone 2 gave players headaches instead of joy. However, with recent updates, the tide seems to be turning. Above all, a new map that will inspire fans and bring them back to Battle Royale. However, a CoD expert revealed that many are still playing the Vondel Map completely wrong. It also reveals a simple trick to solve the problem.

Warzone 2: Expert Reveals – Many players are playing Vondel completely wrong

Why do fans play wrong? Before the release of Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded, many fans are playing Vondel. In a live broadcast, American YouTube JGOD watched foreign players in Warzone 2 on this map. He gets into their gameplay and explains the best tactics for the game. At one point, it went into the fact that many players still play the Vondel map in Warzone 2 completely wrong because they walk on the ground instead of on the roofs.

The floor is lava: According to JGOD, the best tactic on a Vondel is to stick to the rooftops as much as possible. Those on the ground are easy targets from rooftops because they are easier to see and have less coverage. Also, up is harder to fight than down. The strongest gear in Warzone 2 Season 4 doesn’t help.

Why do you have an advantage if you have a higher position? Basically, there is an important reason for this. A player looking down from above will aim for the head first and then the torso through the controller’s natural motion, rather than the usual reverse. The player standing at the bottom will aim at their feet first, giving them a longer path to get to key hitting areas.

From the rooftops of the Vondel you generally have a better overview of the map. You can also move more directly across the map in Warzone 2. With the change in Warzone 2 Season 4 that players have been requesting since release, you’re less exposed when you’re walking on the ground, but you still have a disadvantage.

If you want your runs in Warzone 2 to be crowned with success, you have to climb hard and conquer the rooftops of the city. Failure to do so could result in accidental bullets falling into the inevitable Vondel. Stims that sparked a discussion about activators in Warzone 2 won’t help either.