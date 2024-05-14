US chains Taco Bell and Krispy Kreme are coming to these German cities

Both brands are considered fast food giants in the United States. Image Alliance

US fast food chains Taco Bell and Krispy Kreme are set to soon open their first locations in Germany. Franchisee IS Holding (ISH) initially plans ten locations for the two brands in Berlin. ISH wants to open 100 to 150 Taco Bell restaurants in Germany within five years and expand into Frankfurt am Main and five other European countries.

American fans can rejoice: popular fast food brands Taco Bell and Krispy Kreme will find a foothold in Germany. Franchise company IS Holding (ISH) – which already owns the master franchise of KFC and Pizza Hut in Germany – plans to open the first locations of these popular brands in Berlin. The company confirmed this when asked by Business Insider. First, the specialized media mentioned “Food service“Turn it around.

According to ISH, Mexican fast food chain Taco Bell will open its first German location in the capital as early as July or August 2024, followed by donut chain Krispy Kreme later in the year. Negotiations on suitable sites are already underway.

Initially, ten locations were planned for the two restaurant chains in Berlin. After the successful establishment in Berlin, the expansion will be expanded to Frankfurt am Main with ten additional locations.

The expansion goals are ambitious: Over the next five years, ISH plans to open 100 to 150 Taco Bell restaurants in Germany, the company announced. Both brands will focus on city centric locations, shopping malls and prime locations.

“Our master franchising of these four major global brands – KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and Krispy Kreme – gives us a unique opportunity to meet the needs of German consumers,” said Elkem Sahin, CEO of ISH Holding. “We plan to expand beyond Berlin and Frankfurt to five Other European countries.