Ice Hockey World Championships in Utica – Swiss women lose 0:3 to record world champions Canada – Sports

The Swiss women's ice hockey team lost 0-3 to the Canadians in their second World Cup match in Utica.

The first setback occurred after just 70 seconds and the second goal a few minutes later.

As a result, the Swiss managed to hold their own until the empty netter, thanks in particular to keeper Andrea Brantley.

Switzerland and Canada have met 12 times in the Women's World Cup. The Canadians won 12 times by a goal margin of 87:3. Not only because of this one-sided history, but because the roles were clearly assigned before the first puck drop. Along with Canada, the Swiss faced the reigning Olympic champions and record world champions (12 titles).

But contrary to the obvious signs, Switzerland got off too lightly with a 3-0 defeat. However, after a few seconds, it became clear that it would be difficult to get anything that counted: Emma Maltese scored again after 70 seconds to make it 1-0.

Swiss degrees are pretty harmless

After 7 minutes it was already 2-0 on the “Maple Leaves” scoreboard. After a disastrously bad pass in her own zone by team leader Laura Stalter, Sarah Nurse took the puck and coolly sunk it into the top corner.

It took just over a quarter of an hour for Nami Herzick to get Switzerland's first shot on the Canadian goal. But Switzerland's efforts – which would eventually total 17 – were among the most demanding tasks for goalkeeper Emerns Maschmayer.

Brantley is strong again

Coach Colin Muller will be expecting more from his players, especially the four power play prospects. Shortly after the start of the second period, the Swiss attempted a minute-and-a-half on the ice with two other players, but failed.

Goalkeeper Andrea Prandli was the main reason for the 6th field player minutes before the score was 0:2. The 26-year-old from Zürich He had already made 51 saves in his first World Cup game against the USA and had 42 save shots against Canada. Sarah Fillier off the bench found herself sinking the puck into an empty net to make it 3-0 with 19 seconds left in the game.

And so it goes on

Switzerland's World Cup continues on Monday. Coach Müller's team competes against Finland, ranked 4th behind Switzerland. Watch the game live on SRF Zwei from 9pm onwards.