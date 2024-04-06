Women's Ice Hockey World Cup: Switzerland also lost against Canada

– The Swiss also lost against Canada Colin Mueller's side lost 3-0 to the reigning world champions in Utica.

Switzerland goalkeeper Andrea Brindley held strong but had to concede three goals. Photo: Christine Sham (Keystone)

No goals again and another loss: The Swiss lost 3-0 to Canada at the Ice Hockey World Championship in Utica (New York). It was the second defeat in a row for coach Colin Muller's team after a 4-0 defeat against the USA in their opening match.

The reigning world champions were already 2-0 up after eight minutes. After that, until just before the end, they repeatedly frustrated the strong Andrea Brundli in the Swiss goal, who fired 42 shots. It wasn't until 19 seconds before the end that Sarah Fillier scored the third goal for the favorites into an empty Swiss goal.

The Swiss play their next match against Finland on Monday at 9pm. (heck)

