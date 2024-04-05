No trip to Great Britain: Looking for Duchess Meghan excuses?

Duchess Meghan, April 2020 Good pictures

Prince Harry, 39, will travel to his native Great Britain in May for the Invictus Games. According to experts, his wife Megan (42) is unlikely to accompany him. At least according to journalist Richard Fitzwilliams, the ostensibly American-born woman is not at a loss for excuses. Harry's lost defense process was well-suited to denying him the trip. “Safety will be determined on a case-by-case basis and they will ensure that travel is safe from a UK perspective. […] [Meghan] Harry has a valid reason for not coming because he lost his security caseRichard agrees the sun. It wouldn't be objectionable if she stood by Harry's wife.

But it seems Meghan has more reasons to stay home in California. “Meghan is not interested in moving to England because she is not popular here. Neither did Harry, but it was different for him. […] “When she arrives, there will be a lot of negative publicity because of how she has behaved over the last four years,” says the expert. And Harry's brother, Prince William, 41, and his wife, Princess Kate, 42, will have to do it to finally settle their differences. Chances of being invited are high.

Maybe it's a problem that Megan isn't very intelligent. Author Tom Quinn believes in an interview Glass, the former Suits actress is waiting for the royal family to apologize to her. He did not foresee the possibility of reconciliation: “Until she feels the royal family has had enough of her and humbly apologizes for the past, that won't happen.” The fact that Megan still has bruised pride and feels hurt prevents anything decisive from happening.

