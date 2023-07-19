How dominant Max Verstappen really is

At the British Grand Prix, Max Verstappen celebrated his sixth consecutive Grand Prix victory. The Third World title internally appears to be a mere formality. PULS 24 took a closer look at the Red Bull pilot’s dominance.

There is Max Verstappen – Then there are the other 19 Formula 1 drivers. The season so far in the premier motorsport category can be summed up like this or something similar. The Dutchman has been on the podium eight times in the previous ten Grand Prix races.





And his colleagues won the Grand Prize (Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan). Sergio Perez. Along with the final victory of the 2022 season in Abu Dhabi Red Bull Racing Eleven GP victories in a row, with which the Austrian racing team broke the 35-year-old record McLaren From the 1988 season.





Verstappen: ‘The talent of the century’





Indeed the one who died in 2019 Niki Lauda Verstappen called “the talent of the century”. A special salute, because the former world champion and Mercedes advisor did not often take off his red hat in front of the competition.





After Verstappen became the youngest Grand Prix winner at the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix, the Dutchman is on the verge of breaking the next record. Verstappen misses just three wins to equal the record for most consecutive races. Alberto Ascari (1952/53) and Sebastian Vettel (2013) Celebrate nine consecutive victories, Verstappen holds six.