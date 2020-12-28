Jones, Smith, Harris, Alabama drive their 6 Tide AP All-American

Heisman Trophy finalists MacJohns and Devonta Smith were named to the Associated Press All-America, leading a five-man Alabama squad in the first-team attack.

Back-running Crimson Tide Nagy Harris, tackling Alex Leatherwood and midfield Landon Dickerson is first-team picks. Alabama No. 1 has been the first team since 1980, when the AP All-America team began featuring two wide receivers and two jogging backs, for midfielder pose, back-running and receiver in the first team.

Cornerback Patrick Surtain II offers Crimson Tide six Picks for the First Team, the most in the country. No. 4 Notre Dame, the opponent in a playoff match at College Football in Alabama this weekend, has two First American teams in Offensive Guard Aaron Banks and full back Jeremiah Oso Kuramoah.

Florida central midfielder Kyle Traske was selected in the second team, and his Heisman finalist Trevor Lawrence of Clemson was the third midfield player in the AP teams released on Monday. Lawrence, the likely first choice in the next NFL draft, made AP All-America for the first time in his career.

No. 2 Clemson, who will face third-place Ohio State in the CFP semi-final at Sugar Bowl Friday night, had only one player selected in the All-America Teams: Running Back Travis Etienne made the all-time first-team-purpose player. The former was the second All-American Team to fall in the past two seasons.

Ohio State goalkeeper Wyatt Davis is the only player to have repeatedly played for the first team across America after his brilliance in 2020. Davis is one of two Buckeyes in the first team alongside corner back Shaun Wade.

2020 AP All-America Team:

First team

a crime

Quarterback – Mac Jones, Jr., Alabama.

Contestants – Nagy Harris, Senior, Alabama; Brace Hall, sophomore, Iowa.

Interventions – Brady Christensen, Junior, BYU; Alex Leatherwood, Senior, Alabama.

Sentinels – Aaron Banks, The Senior, Notre Dame; White Davis, junior, Ohio.

Center – Landon Dickerson, Senior, Alabama.

Narrow End – Kyle Bates, Junior, Florida.

Receivers – Devonta Smith, Senior, Alabama; Elijah Moore, Apprentice, Mississippi.

Multipurpose player – Travis Etienne, Old Clemson.

Kicker – Jose Borigales, Senior, Miami.

defense

Finished – Rashad Weaver, Big, Pete; Taron Jackson, Senior, Coastal Carolina.

Interventions – Davion Nixon, Junior, Iowa; Darius Stiles, Senior, West Virginia.

Linebackers – Zaven Collins, Junior, Tulsa; Jeremiah Uso Kuramoah, Older, Notre Dame; Joseph Osei, junior, Texas.

Cornerbacks – Patrick Sirten II, Junior, Alabama; Shawn Wade, Senior, Ohio.

Safeties – Talanoa Hufanga, Junior, Southern California; Brandon Joseph, red shirt student, Northwestern.

Punter – Presley Harvin III, Senior, Georgia Tech.

The second team

a crime

Midfielder – Kyle Traske, Senior, Florida.

Running – Jarrett Patterson, Junior, Buffalo; Javonti Williams, Junior, North Carolina.

Interventions – Liam Eichenberg, Senior, Notre Dame; Christian Darriseau, Junior, Virginia Tech.

Sentinels – Ken Madden, Junior, Marshall; Kenyon Green, undergraduate, Texas A&M.

Center – Tyler Linderbaum, sophomore, Iowa.

Narrow End – Hunter Long, Junior, Boston College.

Receivers – Gillon Darden, Senior, North Texas; Jonathan Adams Jr., Senior, Arkansas.

Multipurpose Player – Kadarius Toney, Senior, Florida.

Kicker-Kid York, Undergraduate Student, LSU.

defense

Ends up – Jilin Phillips, Large, Miami; Patrick Jones, Senior, Pete.

Interventions – William McNeill, Jr., North Carolina; Haskell Jarrett, elderly, Ohio.

Linebackers – Mike Rose, Junior, Iowa; Nick Bonito, sophomore, Oklahoma; Nick Bolton, apprentice, Missouri.

Cornerbacks —Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, Student, TCU; Ahmed Gardner, college student, Cincinnati.

Safety – Trivon Mohrig, Junior, TCU; James Wiggins, Senior, Cincinnati.

Punter – Low Headley, Junior, Miami.

The third team

a crime

Quarterback – Trevor Lawrence, Junior, Clemson.

Contestants – Michael Carter, Senior, North Carolina; Mohamed Ibrahim, young, Minnesota.

Interventions – Darian Kennard, Junior, Kentucky; Samuel Cosmi, Apprentice, Texas.

Guard – Ben Cleveland, Senior, Georgia; Tommy Cramer, Senior, Notre Dame.

The Center – Creed Humphrey, Junior, Oklahoma.

Narrow End – Charlie Collard, Jr., Iowa.

Receivers – Demi Brown, Junior, North Carolina; Thai Freifogel, Old, Indiana.

Multipurpose player – Avery Williams, Senior, Boise State.

Kicker – Jake Oldroyd, College Student, BYU.

defense

Done – Jacquan Bailey, Senior, Iowa; Kaifon Thebodocus, sophomore, Oregon.

Interventions – Christian Barmore, sophomore, Alabama; CJ Brewer, Senior, Coastal Carolina.

Linebackers – Zion Topola Fettoy, Junior, Washington; Mika McFadden, Junior, Indiana; Dylan Moses, Senior, Alabama.

Cornerbacks – Greg Newsom, Junior, Northwestern; Eli Rex, Student, LSU.

Safeties – Kyle Hamilton, student, Notre Dame; Tiki Smith, college student, West Virginia.

Punter – Jake Camarda, Junior, Georgia.

