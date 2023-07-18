Borussia Dortmund: A rain of warm money for the BVB

Borussia Dortmund’s big tour of the USA starts in a week. Unlike previous years, the Bundesliga club is not preparing for the next season in Switzerland, but this time it is going to the United States.

In addition to the classic preparations including Test matches, the tour also aims to be a promotional tour. This is how Borussia Dortmund wants to continue marketing itself in the United States. Black and Yellow can expect a great deal for this.

On July 24, the black and yellow plane took off for the USA. Edin Terzic’s team will be preparing intensively for the upcoming Bundesliga season until August 4th. But for this promotional tour in America, BVB accepts a lot of travel expenses. With San Diego, Las Vegas and Chicago, the stars visit three major cities. So Dortmunder will have to travel a lot by plane.

However, the friendly matches to be played in the three mentioned cities are not the only reason behind these difficulties. As well as the chance to present yourself in front of many international fans and the ability to increase the club’s brand presence elsewhere, quick money is said to have played a crucial role.

Because, according to Bild, Dortmunds reside in the United States A total of five million euros. A large amount shows that such tours can be a huge win for the club, both from a marketing point of view and from an economic point of view.

Test matches against top European teams

In addition to all the money and all the promotions, BVB also has real features waiting for them. With Manchester United and Chelsea, the club faces two European heavyweights. The Red Devils will play in Las Vegas on July 31 before testing the Blues in Chicago on August 3. Before that, they met USL Championship team Loyal FC on July 27 in San Diego.

So while the trip almost offers advantages at first glance, the USA Tour also distances you from fans in Germany and especially in Switzerland. They traveled for 11 years to the Bad Ragaz training camp. Year after year, many more blacks and yellows welcomed them there – and now the BVB hopes for the same scenario in the United States.