It looks like Christoph Freund will leave Red Bull Salzburg and move to Bayern Munich

Christoph Freund: “Successful times will be remembered” Freund was quoted as saying in his radio broadcast: “After 17 wonderful years at this club, which is very special to me, I have now decided to take on a new big challenge and switch to FC Bayern Munich as sporting director.” “I will always remember the countless beautiful and emotional moments as well as the very successful time together. The experiences I was able to do will help me in my new assignment. Now is the time to spend the next six weeks with Stefan (Reiter, NB) and our fantastic team to finalize the last details of team planning For the new season and form a strong team for FC Red Bull Salzburg again.

Managing Director Stefan Reiter: “The change does not completely surprise us” Stefan Reiter, Managing Director of Red Bull Salzburg, said: “After many years of success together, we want to give Christophe the opportunity to take the next step in his career. We are very proud of it and also see it as an affirmation of the work being done throughout the club.” The successor must be submitted as soon as possible. “Since this change does not realize that we are completely unprepared, we have been able to consider Christophe’s possible successor and will let you know at the appropriate time.” Christoph Freund almost took the leap last year This is not the first time that Freund has faced moving to a new club. Less than a year ago, English club Chelsea put up a fumble for the successful sporting director. At the last minute, Freund decided against the offer from Great Britain and remained loyal to the bull. “There is no such thing as a move to Chelsea!” Red Bull Salzburg wrote in a statement in September 2022. Obviously, Freund could not resist the temptation of the great Bayern. See also Formula 1: The Introduction of the Alfa Romeo C41

Four former bull players are already under contract with Bayern Munich Now, with September 1, Freund moves to Säbener Strasse and meets there many old acquaintances. At the start of this season, Konrad Leimer, the Salzburg native who made the jump to professional football at Red Bull Salzburg, moved from Leipzig to Bayern. “I can speak more with my accent again. The adjustment is going great. The training is hard, everything is fine,” Leimer said. In addition to Salzburg, there are three former Salzburg players under contract with the German record champions: centre-back Dayot Upamecano, winger Sadio Mane and Austrian Football Association player Marcel Sabitzer. Mane and Sabitzer could still leave the club this summer.

Photo: SN/GEPA Sporting director Christoph Freund, mascot Polideboom, Austrian Football Association player Konrad Leimer and managing director Stefan Reiter in 2017.