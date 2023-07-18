All world champions since 1991 at a glance

Since 1991, the Women’s World Cup has been held every four years, similar to the men’s tournament. With four world titles, the United States is the record world champions. In addition, the United States women were in the final for the fifth time. With two World Cup wins and another participation in the final, Germany finished second in the standings. Sportbuzzer, the sports portal of the German Editorial Network (RND), has been looking for all world champions since 1991.

Read more after the announcement

Read more after the announcement

1991 World Champion: USA (World Championships in China)

The first World Cup for women’s national teams was held in November 1991 with twelve teams participating in China. The DFB’s selection escaped the preliminary round with an impeccable record of three wins and 9-0 goals. Striker Heidi Mohr emerged with five goals. In the quarter-finals, the national team coach Gero Besans defeated Denmark after extra time. Once again Heidi Mohr scored the decisive goal. In the semifinals, the women’s federation lost to the eventual world champion USA 2: 5 and had nothing to oppose to the Swedes in the match for third place with a score of 0: 4.

1995 World Champion: Norway (WM in Sweden)

The second Women’s World Cup was held in June 1995 in Sweden. Twelve teams participated again, playing in three groups of four to compete in the knockout rounds. He struggled to pick national team coach Giro Paysans in the first two group matches before a 6-1 win over Brazil broke the knot. Then the DFB’s selection reached the World Cup final after defeating England (3-0) and China (1-0). In pouring rain at Rasunda Stadium in Solna, the DFB ladies around Silvia Neid, Birgit Prinz and Heidi Mohr lost 2-0 to the Norwegians.

See also Expectations for the Singapore GP - No more jumping on Mercedes and a winged Alpha driver? - Sports Read more after the announcement

Read more after the announcement

1999 World Champion: USA (WM in the USA)

For the first time, 16 teams qualified for the finals in June-July 1999 in the United States. After the departure of Giro Bessans, the DFB’s selection came under the auspices of national coach Tina Theon (until 2008 Theon Meyer). A 1-1 draw with Italy at the start was followed by a 6-0 win over Mexico before a 3-3 win over Brazil secured a place in the quarter-finals. There, the Germans lost 2:3 to the United States despite leading twice. The host country eventually won the final on penalties against China.

The United States won the 1999 Women’s World Cup. © Source: Imago / HochZwei / Sportstock

2003 World Champion: Germany (WM in the USA)

The United States again hosted its fourth World Cup in September and October 2003. After the outbreak of the SARS virus in China, FIFA arranged for the relocation of 16 participating teams on short notice. With three wins in the preliminary round including a goal difference of 13:2, the DFB team to select national team coach Tina Theon-Meyer moved on to the quarter-finals. There, the team celebrated an exhilarating 7-1 shooters victory over Russia. Kerstin Jarfrex and Birgit Prinz both scored two goals. In the semi-finals, Theune’s team continued their dominant victory and won the World Championship over the United States of America with an unchallenged 3-0 victory. In the final in Carson, a balanced match developed between Germany and Sweden, which was 1-1 after 90 minutes. Substitute Nia Kuntzer finally scored the golden goal to win 2-1 and secure Germany’s women’s first World Cup title.

Read more after the announcement

Read more after the announcement

2007 World Champion: Germany (World Cup in China)

Defending champions Germany started their fifth World Cup in China in September 2007 for the second time since 1991 with high hopes and ambitions. FIFA had entrusted the final matches to the Asians as compensation for the loss of hosting the 2003 World Cup. The DFB’s selection of national coach Silvia Neid immediately put an exclamation mark on Argentina with an 11-0 win over Argentina in the opening game – the highest win in Women’s World Cup history to date. . After a goalless draw against England, Neid-Elf quickly got back on track and no team could stop him – and also won the final against Brazil 2-0 (goals: Birgit Prinz, Simone Lödehr). The DFB was chosen as the first team to defend the World Cup title. Another World Cup showing: Neid’s side kept clean sheets throughout the tournament.

DFB Women at the 2007 World Cup Awards Ceremony. © Source: Imago / Sven Simon

World Champion 2011: Japan (World Championships in Germany)

Germany, the defending champions, hosted the sixth finals in June and July 2011. 16 teams played in nine venues for the title. The hosts could not convince in the preliminary round, although the team of national coach Silvia Neid finished first with nine points from three matches. In the quarter-finals, the DFB’s selection met Japan in Wolfsburg and faced their first real test – which ended bitterly. There was a 1-0 defeat against the eventual world champions. For the first time after 15 World Cup matches, the German national team left the field and lost.

See also FCZ-Südkurve will be closed for Derbyn Read more after the announcement

Read more after the announcement

World Champion 2015: USA (WM in Canada)

In the seventh edition of the Women’s World Cup in Canada in June-July 2015, 24 teams competed in six groups against each other for the first time. With a 10-0 start against Ivory Coast, national coach Silvia Neid’s team put the spotlight on the spot. Having won the group, the German Confederation’s selection defeated Sweden (4: 1) in the round of 16. Goalkeeper Nadine Angerer became the hero in the penalty shootout in the quarter-finals against France and led Germany to the semi-finals. There, Team Envy missed the final against eventual world champions USA.

Record-winning USA were crowned women’s world champions for the third time in 2015. © Source: imago / Xinhua

World Champion 2019: USA (WM in France)

The United States also dominated the eighth Women’s World Cup in France in June-July 2019. After national coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s team escaped the preliminary round with three wins and without conceding a goal as group winners and also in the round of 16 against Nigeria (3:0 ), there was a really difficult part waiting for Sweden. Despite Lena Magul leading 1-0 early on, he lost to the DFB’s selection 1-2 and was eliminated in the quarter-finals. The United States beat the Netherlands 2-0 in the Lyon final to secure their fourth World Cup title.

Sports bell