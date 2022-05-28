Liverpool fans threw a huge party in Paris

2022/05/28, 20:03 05/28/2022, 22:09

Paris was firmly in the grip of Liverpool fans ahead of the Champions League final, which was held at the Stade de France on Saturday evening. About 60,000 of them traveled to the French capital, although only 20,000 tickets were officially distributed to “Reds fans”.

On the official inclination of fans at the Hôtel de Ville, long queues formed in front of the stands with official merchandise on Friday and even longer in front of the Champions League trophy, with which fans can take their pictures. Therefore, the French sports newspaper “L’Equipe” reported that the Anfield stadium is currently located on the Seine.

On Saturday afternoon, the band “Boss Night” with singer Jimmy Webster infuriated the English public. With fan classics like “Alize, Alice, Alize” or Virgil van Dijk’s song, there was nothing to stop Liverpool fans.

The fan zone in eastern Paris was on a closed street about an hour from the stadium. And that became a problem for many fans, because the S-Bahn line to the Stade de France was on strike. As a result, many arrived late to the stadium, which eventually led to great chaos among the fans before kick-off.

The fan zone for Madrid fans was smaller and more comfortable – and close to the stadium. Probably all Real Madrid fans arrived at the stadium just in time. (Before)