Lucerne. Great performance: World rower Annekatrin Thiele (36) from SC DHfK bought a ticket for the Rotsee Olympic Games in Lucerne on Sunday and is therefore looking forward to her fourth match. So far, only a handful of fairground athletes have had this sense of accomplishment – sports shooter Axel Wegener has managed it in the past few decades. Thiel from Leipzig has already won two gold and two silver medals in the Olympics. In Tokyo, sports coach Angelica Nowak’s stepdaughter will start in double races with Leonie Menzel (Düsseldorf). Show

In the final post-Olympiad regatta, the German duo set off at a furious start, driving the Russian boat and Great Britain after 500 meters. Russian women surprisingly won the track distribution the day before. Thiele / Menzel came in third. “In the Final, we have to give everything,” said Police Chief Tiel, setting the course. The decisive race must be held on Monday. But local organizers preferred the last day due to the unfavorable weather forecast – noisy crosswinds.

Despite the rainy weather, Sunday was a sunny day for Annekatrin Thiele. It is here in Göttersee, where she made several successful times in her career, realized her dream of a fourth Olympiad. Although the Russians pushed themselves forward after the 1,000 meters and maintained the lead to the end, Thiele / Menzel defended second place with an intermediate sprint and a safe finish. Pure joy, the boat was slapped several times and Leonie Menzel actually gave her the best gift for her 22nd birthday on Wednesday. Thiele is happy that the fourth match was a success: "We kept the competition in check today and were able to fulfill our schedule. There was nothing to lose, we got into the fight and that was the key to success. It was a lot of fun."

One of the first to congratulate DHfK General Secretary Alexander Schleinsig was: “The club is incredibly proud of one of its most successful athletes. Despite all the resistance, Anne managed to qualify for her fourth match. Her outstanding ability to stand out from the crowd is not to let others be discouraged, but to use them. As an engine for exceptional performance. “