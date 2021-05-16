sport

Lewandowski breaks Muller-Dortmund’s record in the Champions League

May 17, 2021
Eileen Curry
Mainz 05 – Dortmund 1: 3
An all-round perfect week for Borussia Dortmund. Three days after the cup victory in Berlin over Leipzig, last year’s runners-up took advantage of Schalke (the win over Frankfurt) and sealed qualification for the Champions League. Thanks to Guerreiro and Reus, BVB took a 2–0 lead in the half-match before a violent thunderstorm exploded over Mainz. Consequently, the break is approximately 15 minutes longer than planned. The home team, who has already decided to stay in the league, is coming out of the dressing room stronger. Borky retains the BVB – for now – zero. In the end, Brandt explains everything to the guests. Quaisons 1: 3 per hand VAR penalty is a cosmetic result only.
Objectives: 23. Guerreiro 0: 1, 42. Reus 0: 2, 80. Brandt 0: 3, 90. +1 Quaison (Punishment of the Hands) 1: 3.
The Swiss: Edimilson Fernandes plays as a substitute for Team 05 and his debut in the league has been since January 29th. Roman Burke and Manuel Akanji play for BVB, Marwen Hitz misses due to injury.

Leipzig-Wolfsburg 2-2
It will be officially announced that Leipzig coach Nagelsmann will move to Bayern Munich on April 27th. What have been the club club scores since then? An additional 2: 1 victory in the cup semi-final in Bremen, 2: 3 in Dortmund in the league, 1: 4 over Dortmund in the cup final. Against Wolfsburg, Leipzig are now 0-2 behind. Is the runner-up still in danger now? No! Thanks to Kluivert and Spitzer, the landlords were at least enough for a tie. Second place guaranteed. Wolfsburg is also satisfied, although the guests had to relinquish third place to Dortmund. Because qualifying for the Champions League is a fact.
Objectives: 12. Philip 0: 1, 45. +1 Philip 0: 2, 51. Kluivert 1: 2, 78. Sabitzer (wrong penalty) 2: 2.
The Swiss: Kevin Mbabu defending the right defensive side of the wolves, letting Kluivert dance at 1: 2. Admir Mehmedi sat on the bench for 90 minutes. Renato Stephen is missing, injured.

