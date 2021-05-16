Lewandowski breaks Muller-Dortmund’s record in the Champions League

Borussia Dortmund / Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund / Getty Images 2/31 Dortmund beat Mainz 3-1 and will play the Champions League next season.

France Press agency 3/31 Dortmund 1-0 scorer Rafael Guerrero thanks model forward Jadon Sancho.























































Keystone-sda.ch 31/31 Urs Fischer and Union Berlin play 1-1 at Leverkusen.

Mainz 05 – Dortmund 1: 3

An all-round perfect week for Borussia Dortmund. Three days after the cup victory in Berlin over Leipzig, last year’s runners-up took advantage of Schalke (the win over Frankfurt) and sealed qualification for the Champions League. Thanks to Guerreiro and Reus, BVB took a 2–0 lead in the half-match before a violent thunderstorm exploded over Mainz. Consequently, the break is approximately 15 minutes longer than planned. The home team, who has already decided to stay in the league, is coming out of the dressing room stronger. Borky retains the BVB – for now – zero. In the end, Brandt explains everything to the guests. Quaisons 1: 3 per hand VAR penalty is a cosmetic result only.

Objectives: 23. Guerreiro 0: 1, 42. Reus 0: 2, 80. Brandt 0: 3, 90. +1 Quaison (Punishment of the Hands) 1: 3.

The Swiss: Edimilson Fernandes plays as a substitute for Team 05 and his debut in the league has been since January 29th. Roman Burke and Manuel Akanji play for BVB, Marwen Hitz misses due to injury.

Leipzig-Wolfsburg 2-2

It will be officially announced that Leipzig coach Nagelsmann will move to Bayern Munich on April 27th. What have been the club club scores since then? An additional 2: 1 victory in the cup semi-final in Bremen, 2: 3 in Dortmund in the league, 1: 4 over Dortmund in the cup final. Against Wolfsburg, Leipzig are now 0-2 behind. Is the runner-up still in danger now? No! Thanks to Kluivert and Spitzer, the landlords were at least enough for a tie. Second place guaranteed. Wolfsburg is also satisfied, although the guests had to relinquish third place to Dortmund. Because qualifying for the Champions League is a fact.

Objectives: 12. Philip 0: 1, 45. +1 Philip 0: 2, 51. Kluivert 1: 2, 78. Sabitzer (wrong penalty) 2: 2.

The Swiss: Kevin Mbabu defending the right defensive side of the wolves, letting Kluivert dance at 1: 2. Admir Mehmedi sat on the bench for 90 minutes. Renato Stephen is missing, injured.

Saturday

Freiburg – Bayern Munich 2-2

Before the match, Freiburg coach Christian Streich said he “wouldn’t think he’d be cool” if Robert Lewandowski equaled Gerd Muller’s goal record in the match against the Black Forest. But already in the first half, sporting director Jochen Sayer had to reluctantly say: “Unfortunately, we have to congratulate him warmly.” Lewandowski needs 26 minutes to score his 40th goal in the Bundesliga this season. The hit is dropped from the penalty spot. Bayern players line up, and Lewandowski pays homage to “Bomber of the Nation”: a shirt with Muller’s picture and the words “4Ever Gerd” on it. Then football is played again and Freiburg is bent on spoiling the Poles’ day – with success: thanks to the fighting spirit and goals scored by Goldie and Gunter, the Prizgauer team managed to score a draw against the champions. Curious: Lewandowski has the best chance yet to make it 3-2 for Bayern. But the cold goalkeeper miraculously missed the empty goal from a very short distance.

Objectives: 26 Lewandowski (wrong penalty) 0: 1, 29 Goldie 1: 1, 53 Sani 1: 2, 81. Gunther 2: 2.

Forty goal of this season: With this penalty, Bayern Lewandowski broke Muller’s record( 05:07 )

Augsburg – Werder Bremen 2-0

Augsburg has to keep the league in a safe place. And this despite the fact that the star of the national team Robin Vargas is damaging his team: he entered after a duel against Bremen Gabr Selassie and was sent off the field due to the attack in the first quarter of the hour. Augsburg surpasses at noon. When Bremer Gross is off the field in yellow and red in the second half, the hosts also dare to press ahead in attack and advance quickly after a corner kick. As a result, only Bremen’s inner post was beaten by Bettencourt and Caligiuri hit the ball with a penalty kick. Werder slides to the landing spot. On the last day of the match, Gladbach was received by Bremen.

Objectives: 57. Khedira 1-0. 90. Caliguri (wrong penalty) 2-0.

The Swiss: For Robin Vargas, his second season in the Bundesliga ends with his dismissal. The record: six goals, three assists in 30 games.

Tear exit for Nati’s star: Here Vargas faces Algebras Selassie( 05:09 )

Schalke 04 – Frankfurt 4: 3

The battle for the Champions League is nearing the climax. With the win, Eintracht Frankfurt could have overtaken Dortmund and maintained at least fourth place overnight. Will be. Because the Schalke boys are making life difficult for outgoing Eintracht coach Eddie Hutter. Frankfurt actually corrects the wrong start. But within twelve minutes, Schalke Idrizi (23), Flick (21) and Hope (20) switched the match from 1: 2 to 4: 2. Hütter is introduced, his Eagles work very poorly at the back. The prep work for the 2: 2 game is especially worth seeing, as Huntelaar passes the ball to Idrizi with a shovel, which remains icy alone in front of Trapp.

Objectives: 15. Huntelaar 1: 0, 29. Silva 1: 1, 51. N’Dicka 1: 2, 52. Idrizi 2: 2, 60. Flick 3: 2, 64. Hoppe 4: 2, 72. Silva 4: 3 .

The Swiss: Gabriel Sue is allowed to run for 65 minutes. The national team could be tricked by Idrizi von Huntelaar on a tie.

Hertha Berlin – Cologne 0-0

Herta through! With a goalless draw against Cologne, the Berlin players drag themselves over the finish line and are now athletically safe from relegation. By contrast, it looks very different from Cologne: with one point, the Bailey goats remain stuck in seventeenth place and now rely on help with gunfire if they want to pull their heads off the gallows at the last minute: On the one hand, Friedhelm Funkel’s team have to conquer Schalke in the last game of the season, on the other hand, Armenia Bielefeld is not allowed to win against Stuttgart and Bremen, not against Monchengladbach.

Objectives: nothing.

Gladbach – Stuttgart 1: 2

Saturday’s 0: 6 match against Bayern Munich left its mark on Gladbach’s starting line-up. Coach Rose, among others, does not allow Zakaria and Empolo to play from the start, while Captain Stendel comes to his first squad since April 10. Of all the people, Stindl brings the home side to the top with a volley, and Stuttgart goalkeeper Kobel has no chance. Gladbach lead 1-0 in the first half, but in the end the guests cheer. Thanks to a five-minute double hit. First, Endo fixes the ball under the bar, then Kalajdzic forges Stenzel’s deal for the indefensible summer.

Objectives: 45. Stindl 1: 0, 72. Endo 1: 1, 77. Kalajdzic 1: 2.

The Swiss: Yann Sommer and Nico Elvedi were allowed to work for Gladbach and Gregor Kobel in Stuttgart from the start. As for the home team, Dennis Zakaria and Brill Empolo were replaced in 78th place. Michael Lange was not included in the foal list.

Bielefeld-Hoffenheim 1: 1

Armenia bravely plays forward, but Adamian and Karamaric save them after a corner kick. Bielefeld’s free-kick equalization from Vogelsamer is as good as it deserves. Although there were chances on both sides in the second half, they were still 1: 1. Bielefeld beats Werder and can maintain his category on his own in the final round in Stuttgart.

Objectives: 5. Kramaric 0: 1. 23. Voglsammer 1: 1.

The Swiss: Cédric Brunner plays right back in Bielefeld.