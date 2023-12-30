Have you achieved everything already? no! – Another premiere of Odermatt at the end of the year is sports

For the first time in his amazing career, Marco Odermatt finished a year as leader in the 4 World Cup rankings. Because of the misfortune of others, things couldn't have gone better.

legend: Red is its color

Marco Odermatt wears the red captain's jersey for the first time in all his disciplines.

Keystone/AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati



2023 ends very successfully for Marco Odermatt. Things could not have gone better for the man from Nidwalden than in recent races in Bormio. The 26-year-old came second in the downhill, won the Super-G in dominant fashion and, thanks to these impressive performances, also took the World Cup lead in both disciplines.

That means the Olympic champion, world champion, World Cup winner and points record holder will actually have the premiere shortly before New Year's Eve. And there's another reason the cork was allowed to be popped: Odermatt has never been allowed to wear the downhill leader's red jersey before. He starts the new year as leader in 4 World Cup classifications (downhill, giant slalom, super-G, World Cup overall).

Being able to start local races in red is pretty cool.

“I couldn't have finished the year better. “This is unbelievable,” says the exceptional Swiss talent. “Being at the front of the ramp is also a dream come true.” His whole winter is already going like a dream. After 8 races, he has 636 points, exactly the same number as at the same time last season.

A year ago, 19 races were added to his record of 2042 points, and now there are still 21 competitions in the program before the final in Saalbach. Therefore, it is possible that Odermatt will surpass his own record at the first opportunity.

However, it looks like the big crystal ball is already reserved for him. Especially since Marco Schwarz, his biggest competitor, will miss the rest of the season due to a torn cruciate ligament. The Austrian was the only one who was within striking distance of the Nidwalden compatriot, and his failure – although unfortunate, and even if no one wanted it for him – plays into his rival's favour. Odermatt: “It's a real shame. It would have been great if there had been a duel to the end.”

Stand in the overall finals

1. Marco Odermatt (Swiss) 636 points 2. Marco Schwarz (Austria) 464 points 3. Alexander Kjeld (Norway) 240 points 4. Vincent Krechmeier (Austria) 227 points 5. Cyprian Sarrazin (France) 200 points

Unfortunately, that duel is now off the table. The first “chaser” who can still participate is Norwegian Alexander Kjeld, who is almost 400 points behind.

Odermatt is now enjoying a short but well-deserved vacation for New Year's. After the end of the year, the giant slalom continues next weekend in Adelboden (January 6), and just one week later there are further appearances in Switzerland with two downhill races and a Super-G race in Wengen (January 11-14). 26 years. The anticipation is great: “To be able to start the race on home soil in red is pretty cool.” Perhaps another long-awaited premiere will come in Wengen, of all places: a first World Cup win on downhill.

Odermatt Festival in Bormio