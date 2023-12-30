Leading the way in four World Cup classifications » Ski World Cup 2023/24

Marco Odermatt He ends the year 2023 with a dazzling success that is unique in his career so far. The ski racer leads Nidwalden in four different World Cup classifications for the first time and can therefore look forward to a real premiere. His outstanding performance in the final races of the year in Bormio, a second place in the downhill and a dominant victory in the super-G, earned him the lead in these disciplines.

For Olympic Champion, World Champion, Overall World Cup Winner and Points Record Holder Odermat He is more than just another teacher. He can now wear the downhill leader's red jersey, a victory he has never seen before. With that success goes Odermat As the top runner in the downhill, giant slalom, super-G and all-around World Cup categories in the new year. “The year couldn't have ended better for me. It's unbelievable,” he said. Odermat About his success. “Taking the lead on the slopes has been a long-held dream.”

This season he has Odermat After eight races, 636 points have been collected, the same number as at the same time last year. With 21 contests remaining until the final in Saalbach, he has the chance to surpass his record of 2,042 points. It seems that the big crystal ball is already reserved for him, especially since he is his biggest competitor Marco Black He will miss the rest of the season due to a torn cruciate ligament. Odermat He regrets the absence blackThe competition was exciting until the end.

Next is for Odermat A short break on New Year's Eve, followed by the giant slalom in Adelboden on January 6th. He will then compete in Switzerland with two downhill races and a Super-G race in Wengen (January 11-14). He's looking forward to competing in all-red at local races. There may be another premiere waiting for him, especially in Wengen: his first World Cup downhill win.

Source: SRF (Swiss Television)

