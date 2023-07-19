Program overview – Women’s World Cup 2023: It’s Thursday – Sports

The starting signal for the 2023 World Cup will sound on Thursday, and Australia and New Zealand will get to work.

Major Australian player Sam Kerr.

REUTERS/ACTION PHOTOS/Carl Reisen



From serious Thursday “Down Under”. At the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, the first 2 out of a total of 64 matches are included in the program. The Swiss and New Zealand teams start in Group A. The opening round will conclude with a duel between Australia and Ireland at the 80,000 capacity stadium in Sydney.

09:00: New Zealand – Norway (Group A)

Eden Park, Auckland

8:30 a.m. 2nd SRF

The Swiss should also look to Auckland from Dunedin when host New Zealand take on the favorites Norwegian side. The Ferns are seeking their first World Cup victory. The 15 appearances in the World Cup so far have resulted in 3 draws and 12 defeats. Against Norway, however, this project will likely be difficult. The Scandinavians may not have created the best traps in recent tournaments, but they still have great potential, especially in the face of Ada Hegerberg and Caroline Graham Hansen.

12:00 Australia – Ireland (Group B)

Australia Stadium, Sydney

It’s 11:50 a.m. at 2nd SRF

If the Australians want to have a say in winning the group in a tough group with Canada, they must get their first 3 points against Ireland. The hopes of “Matildas” rest primarily on strikers Sam Kerr and Mary Fowler. They both make their money in the Women’s Premier League at Chelsea and Manchester City respectively. Faced with the Irish defensive fort, the two large attackers would be more challenging to find solutions. This will be Ireland’s first ever appearance on a World Cup stage.



