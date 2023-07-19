Program overview – Women’s World Cup 2023: It’s Thursday – Sports

Program overview – Women’s World Cup 2023: This Thursday – Sports – Real Madrid CF
Women’s World Cup 2023
The starting signal for the 2023 World Cup will sound on Thursday, and Australia and New Zealand will get to work.
legend:
Can she orgasm the co-host?
Major Australian player Sam Kerr.
REUTERS/ACTION PHOTOS/Carl Reisen
From serious Thursday “Down Under”. At the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, the first 2 out of a total of 64 matches are included in the program. The Swiss and New Zealand teams start in Group A. The opening round will conclude with a duel between Australia and Ireland at the 80,000 capacity stadium in Sydney.
09:00: New Zealand – Norway (Group A)
Eden Park, Auckland
8:30 a.m. 2nd SRF
The Swiss should also look to Auckland from Dunedin when host New Zealand take on the favorites Norwegian side. The Ferns are seeking their first World Cup victory. The 15 appearances in the World Cup so far have resulted in 3 draws and 12 defeats. Against Norway, however, this project will likely be difficult. The Scandinavians may not have created the best traps in recent tournaments, but they still have great potential, especially in the face of Ada Hegerberg and Caroline Graham Hansen.
12:00 Australia – Ireland (Group B)
Australia Stadium, Sydney
It’s 11:50 a.m. at 2nd SRF
If the Australians want to have a say in winning the group in a tough group with Canada, they must get their first 3 points against Ireland. The hopes of “Matildas” rest primarily on strikers Sam Kerr and Mary Fowler. They both make their money in the Women’s Premier League at Chelsea and Manchester City respectively. Faced with the Irish defensive fort, the two large attackers would be more challenging to find solutions. This will be Ireland’s first ever appearance on a World Cup stage.
Second SRF, Sportflash, Jul 17, 2023, 10:40 p.m.;
mlo
