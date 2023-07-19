Basketball class between Dennis Schroeder and Maxi Kleber – New Details Sports

All attempts at persuasion failed!

NBA star Maxi Kleber (31) stuck to his decision not to represent Germany at the World Cups in Japan, Malaysia and the Philippines.

This was announced by the German Basketball Association on Wednesday morning.

The background is the controversy over the statements of Dennis Schroeder (29/Toronto).

In a statement, the federation said: “DBB Vice President Armin Andres and National Coach Gordon Herbert were at GLOBL JAM with the U23 team in Toronto/Canada at the time these statements were made. There they immediately spoke to Maximilian Kleiber, who was also in Toronto, and also contacted Dennis Schroeder. Co-leader Johannes Voigtmann also spoke to both of them.”

Moreover: “The final discussion took place immediately afterwards between Maximilian Kleber and Dennis Schroeder. Everything is explained internally. In the end, Maximilian Kleber made the decision he expressed in his manifesto. There is nothing to add.”

The last paragraph says succinctly: “We cannot change anything about the situation now, but we are of course positive about the future. We will start the training camp in Bonn on July 31, 2023 with a very motivated team led by team captain Dennis Schroeder and are really looking forward to the friendly stage in Bonn, Berlin, Hamburg and Abu Dhabi as well.” To the World Cup. 2023 in Okinawa / Japan.”

A few days ago, Schroeder Clipper attacked Andre Voigt’s “Got Nexxt” podcast: “Not to step on Maxi’s toes, but Maxi wasn’t there last year. If you hadn’t committed yourself — that was actually the message we had to all of us — you wouldn’t have There next year too.”

In 2022 Kleber did not participate in the European Championships at home, the German team won the bronze medal without him. At the time, Clipper’s cancellation was met with incomprehension by some players. The same applies to the fact that the Dallas star was nominated by national coach Gordon Herbert (64) to prepare for the World Cup.

Kleber responded to Schroeder’s criticism on Tuesday with a statement canceling his participation in the World Cup. He stands by this decision. Despite all attempts to change his mind.