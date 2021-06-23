Tennis: Samsonova qualifiers are a surprise in Berlin | free press

Halle/Westphalia (DPA) – Ugo Humbert of France and Russian qualifier Ludmila Samsonova won the German tennis championships. Humbert triumphed in Halle in Westphalia, Samsonova at the WTA event in Berlin.

ATP . Championship

The 22-year-old unseeded player from Metz defeated world number seven favorite Andrei Rublev (Russia) 6:3, 7:6 (7:4) in the final in the event, which took home 1.455 million euros, and thus celebrated. The greatest success of his career.

“I’ve enjoyed every moment on the court this week and I’m very proud of this title,” Humbert said. The left-hander won his first two championship wins in 2020. Humbert is also the first French title holder since Henri Leconte in 1993.

At the All England Championship rehearsal at Wimbledon, which begins within a week, Humbert eliminated German Alexander Zverev in the round of 16, and Rublev in the quarter-finals, Philip Kohlschreiber. For the win, the French received a bonus of 133,785 euros.

However, there was a German victory. Two-time French Open winner Kevin Krawetz (Coburg) won the doubles final with partner Horia Tekao (Romania) 7:6 (7:4), 6:4 against Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada) and Hubert. Hurkacz (Poland).

WTA tournaments

In the final in Berlin, Samsonova surprisingly defeated Belinda Bencic of Switzerland 1:6, 6:1, 6:3. With her first win in the tournament, Samsonova jumped from 106th to 63rd in the world rankings on Monday, with her success trailing compatriot Dinara. Safina, who was the last player to win in Berlin in 2008, on clay.

At the Women’s Tennis Championships premiere in Bad Homburg, Andrea Petkovic was in the round of 16. The Darmstadt woman won her opening match against Romania’s Sorana Cerstia 6:3, 6:4 on Sunday. Like Petkovic, Tamara Kurbach also made it to the next turn in the event and earned $235,238. The 26-year-old from Hamburg beat Rebecca Peterson of Sweden 7:5, 2:6, 7:6 (7:5).

On the other hand, Mona Barthel failed from the start. The 30-year-old from Newmunster Patricia Maria Teague of Romania lost 6:7 (4:7), 3:6. Mara Goth of Ussingen was also out. She lost to Nadia Podroska of Argentina 0-6, 3-6. Angelique Kerber, who was knocked out in the last 16 in Berlin, will start the tournament only on Monday.