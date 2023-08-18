G20 Trade Ministers Discuss WTO Reform – EURACTIV.com

On August 24-25, G20 Trade Ministers will meet in Jaipur, India. Indian Commerce Minister Sunil Parthwal said WTO reforms are likely to be discussed at their meeting.

More than 300 delegates from G20 members will gather for the Trade and Investment Ministerial Meeting scheduled for August 24-25.

The Trade and Investment Working Group was set up in 2016 under China’s G20 Presidency. Since then, she has held talks on related topics at other meetings.

“Reforming the WTO is one of the priority issues for the G20,” a source said. She noted that the agenda of the G20, which accounts for 85% of the global GDP, will also include the role of logistics in expanding global value chains and small businesses.

France, Indonesia, South Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union have confirmed their attendance at the meeting.

Trade ministers are likely to seek consensus on reducing transaction costs through a paperless global trading system. At the same time, small businesses will be supported to become part of global trade, the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement.

India plans to hold bilateral free trade talks with the UK, EU and Canada and discuss bilateral trade issues with the Russian delegation on the sidelines of the G20 meeting next week.

[Bearbeitet von Kjeld Neubert]