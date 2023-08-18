Laura Wontorra celebrates Germany’s victory – and relives a rare moment

Laura Wontorra never misses a major soccer event.Photo: IMAGO/Ulrich Wagner

The start to the Women’s World Cup could not have been better for the German stars around Alexandra Pope: On Monday, the German Football Association kicked off the group stage with a 6-0 win over Morocco. After the team’s disappointment in their recent friendly against Zambia, the critical voices are likely to be muted for the time being.

Laura Wontorra was also on site on the field. Most of the time, the 34-year-old lives football matches as a reporter and has been working for DAZN since 2021. However, she now saw the German national team’s victory in a different light — and she obviously liked it, as evidenced by the moderator’s Instagram story.

Laura Wontoura celebrates the victory of the German Football Association

Laura Wontoura shared extensive impressions of visiting the stadium on Monday. In keeping with the occasion, she donned a DFB jersey, which she presented proudly at the outset – with black leather pants, white sneakers and an Australian scarf. “The playgrounds are all here together,” she explains to her community after a short while on the way to the location in Melbourne.

Laura Wontorra celebrates Germany’s 2-0 victory. It was set to get better.photo: lauravontorra/instagram.com

Your seat: “Of course in the German bloc.” An hour before kick-off, she asked her fans for tips on how the match would end, and she herself was convinced: “We won, that’s obvious!”

You must be right about that. She also had a large German flag with her as an accessory, so that there would be absolutely no misunderstandings.

After almost every strike from the German team, Laura Wontorra uploaded a new story post and showed herself joyfully waving the flag. Finally, she confirmed one contribution with the song “Days Like These” by Toten Hosen.

Laura Wontorra is having her stadium moment

It turns out in all this: Laura Wontorra has been able to enjoy live soccer better than usual, because she was not present as a presenter or correspondent for a television station. “I finally became a cheerleader again,” she said happily, – and then the German footballers gave her a lot of reasons to celebrate.

Laura Wontorra presents her outfit on the court.photo: Lauravontorra / instagram.com

Laura Wontoura traveled to Down Under for the weekend. I wrote “Life is a Journey”. Sightseeing was also on her agenda. During the World Cup, she suddenly became more active than usual on social networks, so her fans could be curious about what would happen in the coming days. The next women’s match in the German Football Association will be held on July 30 in Sydney against Colombia, after which South Korea will be waiting in Brisbane.