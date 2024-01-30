From Bruce Willis to Kurt Russell: loving lines for Father's Day

Father's Day was celebrated in the USA and Great Britain on Sunday. Celebrities also sent many congratulations to their fathers and husbands. The friendly phrases from Bruce Willis, who suffers from dementia, are particularly touching.

While in this country the Fathers are celebrated on Ascension Day, in the United States of America and Great Britain the Fathers are celebrated later. It is traditional there every third Sunday in June. Many celebrities posted loving words for their husbands and fathers over the weekend.

'We love our girl': Demi Moore is 'forever grateful' for Bruce Willis

My compliments to Bruce Willis (68 years old) are especially sincere. It's the action star's first Father's Day since his family revealed he suffers from frontotemporal dementia. Demi Moore, 60, was married to Willis from 1987 to 2000. She posted an old photo of her ex-husband. The actor then jokes with his little daughters Rumer (now 34), Scout (31), and Tallulah (29), and sticks his tongue out like a girl.

Demi Moore commented on the photo, saying: “I will always be grateful to you for giving me these three beautiful girls.” “We love our girl.”

Emma Heming Willis pays tribute to 'the greatest father I know'

Bruce Willis' current wife Emma Hemming Willis (45) also used Father's Day to express her “deep appreciation and respect” for her husband. She described his upbringing of their daughters, Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9, as “unconventional” – but what he taught them “will last for generations”. The values ​​he instills in his children include “unconditional love, kindness, strength, compassion, patience, generosity, and resilience.”

Emma Heming Willis closed hers Instagram text With congratulations to “the greatest father I know.” She also posted a more recent photo showing Bruce Willis and his daughter Mabel embracing each other.







Catherine Zeta-Jones is celebrating with two men, and Gwyneth Paltrow has three

Received Catherine Zeta-Jones (53). Via Instagram Two parents at once. At one point, she celebrated her husband Michael Douglas, 78, as “the best father my children could ever have.” The couple, who have been married since 2000, have sons Dylan (22) and Carrie (20).

Zeta-Jones also remembered her father-in-law, Kirk Douglas (1916-2020). “We love you and miss you,” she wrote. The photo she posted shows Kirk, Michael and the two children.

Kate Hudson (44 years old) celebrated. Instagram Meanwhile, her stepfather. The actress grew up with actor Kurt Russell (72), who has been her mother Goldie Hawn's (77) partner since 1983. “Oh how we love you daddy,” Kate Hudson wrote. She wished Kurt Russell “the happiest of holidays.” The actress concluded her text, which she accompanied with a photo of Russell celebrating with the family, by saying: “I love you.”

Gwyneth Paltrow, 50, sent hers Instagram story Congratulations to three guys. She first welcomed her husband, Brad Falchuk, 52, whom she has been married to since 2018. Not only does she call him the best dog dad in the world, she also calls him the best stepdad to her two children, Apple, 19, and Moses, 17. She also wished her father, Chris Martin (46), all the best on Father's Day. Recently, she shared an old photo with her father, producer Bruce Paltrow, who died in 2002.

Beckham celebrates Father's Day in the United Kingdom

Father's Day was celebrated on Sunday not only in the United States, but also in Great Britain. Victoria Beckham (49 years old) took advantage of this occasion to celebrate David (48 years old). Posted on Instagram A series of photos show the former footballer with their four children. “You are truly our everything,” the former Spice Girl wrote. “We love you very, very much.”