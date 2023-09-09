Couple rescued from Via Ferrata | Laumat|V

Online since today at 5:07 pm

A couple, a 33-year-old woman from Singapore and a 36-year-old acquaintance from India, both living in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, wanted to climb the Intersport via Ferrata on Großer Donnerkogel on September 9. , 2023. The two tourists organized their climbing equipment and took the Gosaukam Cable Car to the alpine area around 8:15 in the morning. After 20 minutes of climbing, they reached the start of the Via Ferrata, which has a difficulty rating of C/D. About half an hour later, the two reached the first point with difficulty C. The woman had strength problems in the vertical climb area and fell into the ferrata group, which was not triggered, which means that the woman was unharmed. After this incident, they took a break for about an hour. After that they decided to move forward again. A short time later, the woman admitted that she was not up to the challenge because it was her first Via Ferrata. Due to his state of exhaustion, the companion called the emergency number. An alpine police officer and mountain rescuers organized the rescue of the uninjured. A police helicopter crew from Salzburg managed to rescue the exhausted woman and her companion from the Via Ferrata in Vikstau, and dropped them off in Zwissellm, where they were safely transported to the valley by other emergency services, according to the police.

by Matthias Lauber

