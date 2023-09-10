Oranienbaum-Wörlitz currently maintained on September 10, 2023: Power out? this is the reason

Maintenance work has been carried out at Oranienbaum-Wörlitz in the Griesen district since Saturday morning. Since then, there may be an interruption in the electricity grid supply. You can read all the information about the events that have occurred in Oranienbaum-Wörlitz since September 9, 2023, whether there has been a power outage and what to do now here on news.de

Symbol: Beware of power outages in your area. Image: Adobe Stock/Evgen

Breakdowns and maintenance at Oranienbaum-Wörlitz currently

On average, the population of Germany enjoys a steady supply of electricity for all but a few minutes of the year. Known faults are often called low voltage faults in one or a few households. For example, failures are not the norm in Oranienbaum-Wurlitz in Saxony-Anhalt, but they can always happen temporarily. As the Fehlauskunft.de portal reports, the audit order is currently being processed in Oranienbaum-Wörlitz by the electricity grid operator Mitteldeutsche Netzgesellschaft Strom mbH. All detailed information about possible and current network problems can be found here in the overview.

This maintenance is currently being performed on September 10, 2023 in Oranienbaum-Wörlitz

Since September 9, 2023 at 8:00 AM in the area State road L133, Griesen in Griesen, Oranienbaum-Wurlitz in the administrative district “Oranienbaum-Worlitz” (postal code 06785, Wittenberg) Routine maintenance work was carried out on behalf of Mitteldeutsche Netzgesellschaft Strom mbH. There may be disturbances at the moment and the end of the work cannot be expected yet. No direct report from the network operator is available.

(Last updated: September 10, 2023 at 2:34 am)

Are you tired of relying on your electricity provider? Get now a €100 voucher for your balcony power station with the code #SONNE100

Reporting a power outage in Oranienbaum-Wörlitz: how to contact the responsible network operator

If affected by a power outage, first keep calm and check if the fuse in the fuse box has tripped due to overload, for example. Do not immediately report a power outage to the police or fire department rescue control centers; In most cases there is no emergency. So the correct address is your energy supplier.

Here you will find the contact details of your contact person at Mitteldeutsche Netzgesellschaft Strom.

What you can do in the event of a widespread power outage

If you or even a larger area is affected by a power outage, authorities recommend the following: It is important to be aware of the situation in your area in such a situation. Use the media, listen to local radio stations or read online. Here at news.de you will always find out the current situation in your city. Only in exceptional cases of emergency should you call the emergency numbers 110 (police) and 112 (fire department). If the fault is not yet widely known, inform your electricity grid operator of the details. Reduce electricity and water consumption to a minimum. Finally, in the event of a longer power outage, find out the locations of information points set up by the authorities.

Differences in power grid failures in comparison

Power grid outages occur from time to time, even if they are usually only regional and temporary. In Germany, a lot of efforts are being made in all areas to ensure uninterrupted energy supply; Statistically speaking, German families have to live without electricity for less than 20 minutes on average per year. In the UK, it is already more than an hour per year, and in some European countries such as Poland or Italy, it is more than 3 hours.

The Federal Grid Agency’s comparison of federal states shows that headline numbers for power outages range between 9 and 19 minutes. Rhineland-Palatinate (about 19 minutes per year) and Brandenburg (about 17 minutes) top the list, closely followed by Saxony-Anhalt (16 minutes). Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Hessen, Bavaria, Berlin and Schleswig-Holstein are the least vulnerable to power outages (about 9 minutes each).

More on the topic: Are widespread power outages possible in Germany in the winter?

He follows news.de Already in Facebook And Youtube? Here you’ll find hot news, current videos, cool contests and a direct line to the editorial team.

+++ Editorial note: This text was generated using artificial intelligence based on existing data. If you have any comments or questions, please contact [email protected]. +++

rouge/news.de