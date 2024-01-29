Homesick for Great Britain: Prince Harry misses his family more than ever

Homesickness faces challenges: Prince Harry seems to miss his family and miss Great Britain. He and Meghan are now facing new challenges in his new home in America.

This summer, Prince Harry (38) is said to be missing his family living in Great Britain terribly. Three years ago, he and his wife, Duchess Meghan (41), decided to move from Great Britain to Montecito, California.

Homesickness: Prince Harry misses his family

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex resigned from their royal duties in 2020 and moved to the USA. They now live with their children Archie (4 years old) and Lilibet (2 years old) in a spacious house in Montecito, California. Despite the luxurious life in the USA, Harry seems to miss summer activities and family gatherings in Norfolk at Sandringham Estate, the Mirror reported. He usually spends relaxing time with his closest relatives in the royal circle, but this year is particularly difficult for him to do without. While the royals are having a good time in Norfolk and Amner Hall, Harry and Meghan are fighting to restore their reputation.

Prince Harry misses meeting his family in Norfolk

Meanwhile, Prince William (41) and Princess Kate (41) recently spent some time with their children Prince George (10), Princess Charlotte (8) and Prince Louis (5), as well as Prince Edward (59). And his wife. Duchess Sophie, 58, spends time at her country home, Amner Hall, in Norfolk. The ten-bedroom country estate was a gift from Queen Elizabeth II (†96) and has a swimming pool and tennis court. Experts think Prince Harry may be a little sad not to be there. “I think Harry misses his family more than ever and will not be returning to the UK this summer,” author and royal expert Katie Nicholl told Closer magazine. She added that the Duke had always wanted to spend the summer in England and secretly hoped that his children would have a special relationship with their cousins, as was the case with Princesses Beatrice (34 years old) and Eugenie (33 years old). The connection to his past seems to be of particular importance to Harry, who has built a new life for himself in California.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan face new duties

Meanwhile, rumors are circulating that the couple is facing major challenges following their sudden ouster from Spotify and exclusion from the Emmys. They are already said to be looking for a new home in Malibu, while Prince Harry is planning a solo trip to Africa to take part in one. Netflix-Contributing to the project.