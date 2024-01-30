January 30, 2024

Sad details revealed about Prince Harry's visit to England

Ulva Robson January 30, 2024 3 min read

Prince Harry had to testify in court in London. Photo: AP/Frank Augustin

the Royal family

Vera Sibnich

Prince Harry has returned to England. He was the first member of the royal family in 130 years to be questioned in court. The occasion was Harry's trial against the publisher of “Mirror”, where the Duke of Sussex wanted to prove that the company had eavesdropped on him and hacked his phone.

In London, Harry had to answer questions from Mirror lawyer Andrew Green and became embroiled in contradictions. He even became emotional on the final day of his testimony when his lawyer, David Sherborne, asked him how he felt after two days of testifying in front of the world press. After a short pause, Harry finally admitted that all of this had really affected him.

But for Harry, coming home might be too stressful for another reason. The Duke of Sussex may have spent time in a place very special to him for the last time.

Prince Harry: Kicked out of Frogmore Cottage

Even after moving to the USA and despite his separation from the royal family, Harry always kept one thing: his home in Windsor. He and Duchess Meghan extensively renovated Frogmore Cottage, and kept the house even after they left for the USA.

That changed suddenly at the beginning of 2023. At the end of February.”sun“King Charles III ordered Harry and Meghan to vacate the property. Observers saw this as a reaction to the accusations made against the royal family in Harry's memoirs. British media allegedly reported at the time that the king planned for his brother, Prince Andrew, to move there.

Frogmore Cottage, home of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as seen from the public walkway on the Long Walk, Windsor. May 11, 2019, publishedxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxO…

Harry and Meghan lived at Frogmore Cottage for a long time.Photo: imago images / MATRIXPICTURES.CO.UK

again “telegraph“It has now been reported that Harry stayed at Frogmore Cottage again during his last stay. He spent three nights there in total. This was probably the last time Harry returned to his old home.

As the newspaper wrote, Harry and Meghan have reportedly been asked to vacate their former residence “by early summer.” There is currently no information that Harry and Meghan want to travel to Great Britain again in the coming weeks.

No meetings with Charles or William

According to the report, Harry was only with his security guards at Frogmore. Therefore, there was no meeting with Charles or Prince William, Harry's older brother. Higher-ranking members of the royal family had other appointments.

This time too, Harry tried to make his stay in Great Britain as short as possible. He only arrived on Sunday evening, perhaps to celebrate her second birthday with his daughter, Lilibet. This led to him being reprimanded by Chief Justice Fancourt, who said: “I have ordered the first witness to be made available.” Harry eventually testified anyway. He then quickly returned home, reportedly returning to California on Thursday evening.

