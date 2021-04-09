This is how the world reacts to the death of the Duke of Edinburgh

aOn Friday afternoon, a tweet from the British royal family spread around the world. “It is with great sadness that Her Majesty the Queen announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away this morning peacefully in Windsor Castle.” The reactions to the death of the 99-year-old, who had just undergone heart surgery and had been discharged, were not From the hospital for a few weeks, long. Queen Elizabeth II and Philip have been married for nearly 75 years. She once said that Philip was her greatest support Philip was the oldest consort of a prince to have served in the nation’s history.

But fans of the royal family didn’t just share the loss of the British monarch on social media – a tweet with a good first statement was shared 150,000 times within an hour. Senior family members spoke immediately. Not only the heir to the throne Prince Charles and his wife, Duchess Camilla, who will celebrate their 16th wedding anniversary on Friday, announced Phillips’ death via Twitter and Instagram. Prince William and Duchess Catherine also posted the official statement on their own channels.

Public mourning for the royal family was followed by condolences from around the world. Boris Johnson, Britain’s prime minister, spoke less than an hour after the Queen made the announcement. He wrote on Twitter: “Our thoughts are with Her Majesty the Queen and her family who have lost not only a beloved and respected figure, but also a loyal husband, a proud and loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.” The kingdom unites in mourning and gratitude for Philip’s selfless service to the country.

Even before Johnson, Secretary of State Heiko Maas commented on the news from Buckingham Palace. He also attributed on Twitter:

In addition to Maas, Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier also spoke from Germany. He writes on Instagram: “With his poise, charm and intelligence, he won the respect and love of the people of your kingdom. During our meetings in London and Berlin, I also managed to experience his intelligent sense of humor with great pleasure. We Germans regret the loss of a winning character who made an important contribution to the reconciliation between our countries after the horrors of World War II. “.

From Australia also came personal sympathy for the loss of the Queen, who is also the country’s head of state. Prime Minister Scott Morrison wrote in his statement: “For 80 years, Prince Philip has served the Crown Prince, his country and the countries of the Commonwealth. Her Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh was her“ strength and strength, ”according to the Queen. He embodies a generation that we will never see again.

From Canada, which is also part of the Commonwealth, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said: “I learned with the utmost sadness of the death of the Duke of Edinburgh today. As a determined, resolute and motivated man of duty towards others, Prince Philip has contributed greatly to the social fabric of our country – and the world.”