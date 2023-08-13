Formentera: the luxury yacht Irmao is on fire

Formentera Burning luxury yacht – said to be the property of poker player ‘The Lion’. A luxury yacht on fire off the coast of the Spanish island of Formentera. Passengers and crew members managed to reach safety by jumping into the water. published Aug 13, 2023 at 8:49 pm

The yacht Irmao caught fire off Formentera on August 12, 2023. It is said to be Spanish poker player “The Lion”. 20 min/x

The Irmao yacht caught fire off the coast of Formentera on Saturday night.

The ship is said to belong to a Spanish poker player.

Irmao has also been shown online: the yacht can be rented for CHF51,000 per week.

The Irmao yacht, more than 28 meters long, caught fire off the Spanish island of Formentera on Saturday evening. At around 5:30 p.m., the Coast Guard received the first alert: A ship was on fire in front of Caval d’en Bourras, black smoke was billowing from the large yacht and passengers and crew were jumping into the water, eyewitnesses reported. rescue workers. Although Salvamento Maritimo immediately went out to extinguish the fire, Irmao’s plane sank off Punta Pedrera at about 9:30 pm when the rescue ship towed it.

According to “Diario de Mallorca”, there were 17 people on board the yacht – twelve passengers and five crew members. According to the authorities, a 38-year-old man suffered minor burns and was taken to hospital in Formentera.

«Extraordinary Charter Vacations» in Irmao

Irmao is offered for rent on the Internet. In high season, a week on a luxury yacht costs €53,000 per week (equivalent to about 51,000 francs), and in winter 45,000 euros per week (equivalent to 43,300 francs). In exchange, the providers promise “extraordinary charter vacations.”

The ship can accommodate twelve people in a VIP cabin, a double cabin and four double cabins. Built in 1995, the luxury yacht also has a hot tub on deck and guests have access to water skis, paddleboards, and snorkeling equipment.

Who owns Irmao

Irmao is said to belong to eccentric poker player Diego Gomez Gonzalez, the Daily Mail writes. The 34-year-old is known in the poker world as “El león” – translating to the lion. The Spaniard earned the title after sitting at the table in full lion costume at the 2012 European Poker Tour Finals in Prague. Gomez also wore yellow glasses with recorded eyes.

According to the “Gipsy Team” portal, the guy from Madrid learned to play poker with his family and schoolmates. Later he started playing online. Over time, Gomez has managed to make a name for himself on the world poker scene.

The strategy of getting into the action dressed as a lion eleven years ago seems to have paid off: in that time, Diego Gomez has made the biggest profit of his career to date – $256,189, or the equivalent of about 224,600 Swiss francs.

