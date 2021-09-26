Before the day of the decision – Merkel announces Laschet – Schulz announces hesitant – News

Campaigning actually ended on Friday, but a day before the general election, parties were still fighting for voters.

Chancellor Angela Merkel and Union Chancellor candidate Armin Laschet performed together in Laschet, Aachen.

The SPD Chancellor’s candidate, Olaf Schultz, spoke at his residence and Potsdam constituency.

Analina Barbock mixed with passersby.

In the recent surge of federal elections, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) once again campaigned vigorously for Union Chancellor Armen Laschet’s candidate and voted for CDU and CSU as her successor. “Tomorrow it will be about keeping Germany stable,” Merkel said in her last campaign appearance with Laschet in his hometown of Aachen. “And it doesn’t matter who rules Germany.”

That’s why she said: “They both vote for CDU.” Against the background of poor opinion polls for the Union, Merkel called for: “and a second (vote) for Armin Laschet, so that Armin Laschet becomes Federal Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany.”

On Sunday, citizens will decide who will form the next parliament – and indirectly also the next federal government. About 60.4 million citizens are invited to vote. This time, more votes are expected to be cast by mail than ever before. The union and its candidate for chancellor Laschet are under enormous pressure. In opinion polls for the federal election, Laschitz Union was slightly behind the SPD with Chancellor's candidate Olaf Schulz. The Social Democratic Party reached 25 to 26 percent, and the Union from 22 to 25 percent. Greens came in third with 16 to 17 percent. It is followed by FDP (10.5 to 12%), AfD (10) and Left (5 to 6). However, opinion polls are only snapshots of the political mood and say nothing about the outcome of the election. This applies even more to these elections because of the high number of undecided voters.

Union candidate Laschet again warned against the left’s participation in a federal government. “We need a stable government,” said the federal chair of the CDU. The left wants to get out of NATO and “another republic”. He predicts that “if there is a majority for red, red and green tomorrow, they will.” At the same time, Laschet confirmed that the union would not talk or cooperate with the AfD. “They have to disappear from parliaments everywhere in Germany because they are stirring up resentment, because they are turning people against each other.”

About 700 visitors at the gathering celebrated the Aachen politician under the bright sun with shouts of “Armen, Armin” and chants of “Armen Laschet becomes chancellor”. But there were also disturbing calls from opponents.

In his constituency in Potsdam, SPD candidate Olaf Schulz tried to reach hesitant voters at the last minute with his core issues. He was particularly interested in his stated goal of increasing the minimum wage to twelve euros.

As for a future government, Schultz reiterated his desire to ally with the Greens: “This is my preferred coalition.”

Green Chancellor’s candidate Annalena Barbock does not want to comply, according to Spiegel.de. She also campaigned until the last minute – also in Potsdam, looking for a conversation with citizens on a shopping street.

The election result is considered fully open. The first speculation about who can win the most German voters from him and his party is expected to come out on Sunday at 6 p.m.